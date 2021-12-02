ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Codiak's COVID-19 Vaccine Hopeful Shows Potential In Preclinical Study

By Vandana Singh
 4 days ago
Codiak BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: CDAK) announced new preclinical data from its exoVACC exosome-based vaccine platform. The data showed that the COVID-19 vaccine candidate generated a comprehensive immune response conferring...

pharmacytimes.com

Longer Interval Between First, Second COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Dose Associated With Higher Antibody Levels

A longer interval between first and second doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines results in a stronger immune response, according to a study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases. The investigators compared blood test results from a total of 186 paramedics, some of whom received their second dose less than 4 weeks after receiving the first, whereas others received second doses after 6 to 7 weeks.
Arizona Mirror

A microbiologist explains how Moderna and Pfizer could rapidly adjust mRNA vaccines to protect against omicron variant

If the omicron variant of the coronavirus is different enough from the original variant, it’s possible that existing vaccines won’t be as effective as they have been. If so, it’s likely that companies will need to update their vaccines to better fight omicron. Deborah Fuller is a microbiologist who has been studying mRNA and DNA […] The post A microbiologist explains how Moderna and Pfizer could rapidly adjust mRNA vaccines to protect against omicron variant appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
CBS New York

New Study Shows COVID-19 Pandemic Has Raised People’s Blood Pressure

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Have you checked your blood pressure lately? According to a new report, blood pressure levels in adults in all 50 states rose during the pandemic. “My blood pressure definitely went up,” Ken Olivier said. And doctors say the 60-year-old isn’t alone. “Here in New York City, we’re seeing elevations of blood pressure across the board,” NYU Langone Dr. Lawrence Phillips told CBS2’s Alice Gainer on Monday. “I even saw it in myself. My blood pressure went up during COVID as well, and several of my colleagues said the same thing,” added Dr. Ajay Kirtane, a cardiologist at New York Presbyterian/Columbia...
KTSM

Study finds apparent increase in Myopericarditis after Covid-19 Vaccination

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new analysis published in The American Journal of Cardiology has revealed a possible link between Covid-19 vaccines and an elevated risk of Myopericarditis, which is an inflammation of the heart muscle. According to CDC data about 2,300 reports of myocarditis occurred from 1990 to 2020. Of those, nearly 2,000 […]
norwoodnews.org

Children’s Hospital at Montefiore Study Shows Kids with Obesity/Diabetes at Higher Risk of COVID-19-Related Hospitalization

Researchers at the Children’s Hospital at Montefiore (CHAM) and Albert Einstein College of Medicine have released a new study which highlights that children with obesity or diabetes who contract SARS-CoV-2 infection are at a higher risk of being hospitalized than children who are not obese, or do not have diabetes. They say this is particularly concerning since reports have shown that rates of obesity and diabetes have increased among children during the pandemic.
phillyvoice.com

Most myocarditis cases tied to COVID-19 vaccines are mild, study finds

Myocarditis is a rare but serious side effect of COVID-19 vaccines that occurs most often in people under age 21. The latest research offers some reassurance that most young people recover quickly from it. Myocarditis – inflammation of the heart muscle – can weaken the organ and interfere with its...
Benzinga

Avicanna's Shares Drop On Patent Application For Oral Cannabinoid Technology For Neurological Disorders

Cannabis-focused biopharmaceutical company Avicanna Inc. (TSX:AVCN) (OTCQX:AVCNF) (FSE:0NN) revealed Monday that it has filed a provisional patent application in the United States Patent and Trademark Office for novel technology for the treatment of various neurological diseases and disorders. The Toronto-based company noted that oral administration of cannabinoids is the most...
IFLScience

A COVID-19 Treatment Appears To Work Against Omicron, Preclinical Data Shows

It is very early days to fully understand Omicron, the latest variant of concern of SARS-CoV-2 – the virus behind COVID-19 – to be identified. Data is constantly pouring in giving us a better understanding of this mutated virus. While we are objectively seeing Science in action, it does get nerve-wracking just waiting to find out more.
beckershospitalreview.com

Humanigen's lenzilumab boosts survival among hospitalized COVID-19 patients, Mayo Clinic study shows

Humanigen's monoclonal antibody lenzilumab significantly increased survival without the use of mechanical ventilation among hospitalized COVID-19 patients, according to a study published Dec. 1 in The Lancet. A research team from Rochester Minn.-based Mayo Clinic enrolled 479 hospitalized COVID-19 pneumonia patients from 29 sites in the U.S. and Brazil from...
brumpost.com

Study shows past COVID-19 reinfection may not stop off Omicron

Scientists in South Africa are warning that reinfections among those who have already contracted COVID-19 in the past are more likely with the new Omicron variant compared to earlier variants of the coronavirus. According to a report by Associated Press, a group of researchers tracking reinfections in the country have...
beckershospitalreview.com

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine works slightly better than Pfizer's, study says

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine was slightly more effective than Pfizer's at preventing disease and subsequent negative outcomes among U.S. veterans, according to a study published Dec. 1 in The New England Journal of Medicine. The research team used data from the Veterans Affairs’ healthcare databases. It examined electronic health data for...
Seeking Alpha

Codiak BioSciences up 12% on early data on vaccine platform and COVID variants

Codiak Biosciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) says that preclinical data indicates that a vaccine candidate based on its exoVACC™ exosome-based vaccine platform generated an antibody response against multiple SARS-CoV-2 variants. Shares are up 12% in premarket trading. Data in mice showed that an exosome carrying the receptor-binding domain ("RBD") protein of SARS-CoV-2 RBD...
NBC Connecticut

Yale Researchers Hope to Create Nasal COVID-19 Vaccine

While the omicron variant still has not been identified in Connecticut, there are now five cases in neighboring New York state, and doctors say it's only a matter of time before it arrives here. One issue being looked at is if existing vaccines are effective against this variant, and how...
Benzinga

Vir Biotech - GSK's COVID-19 Antibody Shows Preclinical Activity Against Omicron Variant

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) and Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) have announced an update to bioRxiv, a preprint server, with preclinical data for sotrovimab, COVID-19 targeting monoclonal antibody. The data demonstrated that sotrovimab retains activity against key mutations of the new Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant, including those found in the binding...
