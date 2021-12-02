Codiak's COVID-19 Vaccine Hopeful Shows Potential In Preclinical Study

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Have you checked your blood pressure lately? According to a new report, blood pressure levels in adults in all 50 states rose during the pandemic. “My blood pressure definitely went up,” Ken Olivier said. And doctors say the 60-year-old isn’t alone. “Here in New York City, we’re seeing elevations of blood pressure across the board,” NYU Langone Dr. Lawrence Phillips told CBS2’s Alice Gainer on Monday. “I even saw it in myself. My blood pressure went up during COVID as well, and several of my colleagues said the same thing,” added Dr. Ajay Kirtane, a cardiologist at New York Presbyterian/Columbia...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO