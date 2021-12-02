ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peloton Interactive Whale Trades For December 02

 4 days ago
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...

Benzinga

Benzinga

