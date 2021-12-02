ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moshe Feldman, Crown Heights physician who cared for the Lubavitcher Rebbe, has died at 80

By Shira Hanau
Cleveland Jewish News
 2 days ago

(New York Jewish week via JTA) — Moshe Feldman, a beloved doctor in Crown Heights who for years tended to Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, the leader of the Lubavitch Hasidic movement, has died at 80. Feldman was a pediatric specialist who practiced medicine for nearly 50 years in the...

www.clevelandjewishnews.com

