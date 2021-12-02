ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC on ESPN 31 breakdown: Counters will be key in Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo

By Dan Tom, Follow @DanTomMMA
 4 days ago
MMA Junkie analyst Dan Tom breaks down the UFC’s top bouts. Today, we look at the main event for UFC on ESPN 31.

Rob Font (19-4 MMA, 9-3 UFC)

Staple info:

  • Height: 5’8″ Age: 34 Weight: 135 lbs. Reach: 71.5″
  • Last fight: Decision win over Cody Garbrandt(May 22, 2021)
  • Camp: New England Cartel (Boston, Mass.)
  • Stance/striking style: Orthodox/kickboxing
  • Risk management: Good

Supplemental info:

+ CES featherweight title

+ Brazilian jiu-jitsu brown belt

+ 8 knockout victories

+ 4 submission wins

+ 8 first-round finishes

+ KO power

+ Consistent pace and pressure

+ Good feints and footwork

+ Excellent jab

+ Accurate shot selection

^ Adjusts nicely on the fly

+ Strikes well off the breaks

+ Underrated wrestling ability

^ Defensively and offensively

+ Solid transitional grappler

^ Dangerous guillotine choke

Jose Aldo (30-7 MMA, 12-6 UFC)

Staple info:

  • Height: 5’7″ Age: 35 Weight: 135 lbs. Reach: 70″
  • Last fight: Decision win over Pedro Munhoz(Aug. 7, 2021)
  • Camp: Nova Uniao (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)
  • Stance/striking style: Orthodox/muay Thai
  • Risk management: Excellent

Supplemental info:

+ Former UFC and WEC featherweight champion

+ Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt

+ 4x Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion

+ 16 KO victories

+ 1 submission win

+ 12 first-round finishes

+ KO power

+ Athletic and agile

^ Good reactive instincts

+ Superb footwork

^ Lateral movement, pivots, back-steps

+ Accurate shot selection

^ Jabs and counter crosses

+ Hard leg kicks

+ Excellent wrestling ability

^ Strong hips and base

Point of interest: Jabs and counters

The main event on ESPN features a fun pairing of boxing bantamweights who are very familiar with the jab and its associated counters.

Piecing together a sharp striking game from all ends of the New England fight scene, Rob Font will intelligently utilize his jab as both a battering ram and connecting piece for crosses and kicks, occasionally attaching it as a check to catch his opposition on the way out of exchanges.

When feeling in stride, Font will smoothly shift his stance in combination to better follow fleeing opposition. The 10-year pro is diligent about finishing combos off of his lead hand but can also adjust on the fly with knees should he spot a level change.

Nevertheless, even with good eyes in exchanges, Font is still susceptible to being hit given the targets that his frame affords. And considering the countering threat that he’ll be standing across from this Saturday, Font cannot afford to throw without some sort of feints or fakes first.

Enter Jose Aldo.

Although his people proudly proclaim him as “The King of Rio,” you could argue that Aldo is also the king of counters when looking at his overall fighting game from a thematic standpoint. And when narrowing it down to just his striking, it’s not hard to see the potent counters that the former featherweight kingpin brings to the table.

Typically commanding the cage with disciplined, technical footwork, we have seen Aldo, time and time again, steadily pressure his opponents into exchanges on his terms. Consistently keeping his feet beneath him, the Nova Uniao staple is seldom out of position, which in turn allows him to counter with conviction.

Displaying a solid sense of head movement, Aldo often slips and returns authoritatively with right hand-left hook counters or the occasional leg kick. When pressing forward, the former champ traditionally has been known for his classic “Dutchie” combination, launching a left hook to the liver that feeds nicely into a right leg kick that could serve him well when considering the weight to Font’s stance (as well as the guard he carries in tow).

Aldo also has an excellent jab in his own right, so do not be surprised if he’s able to compete with the American in that category.

Whether Aldo is pivoting off his jab or hooking off of it, the 35-year-old should have options that he can go to in order to help combat the sometimes suffocating nature of Font’s length.

Point of interest: Potential grappling threats

Considering the clear on-paper edge for Aldo on the floor, it’s hard not to wonder if the former featherweight champ will look to use his size in close quarters.

Aldo has not typically been the one to look for takedowns in his fights, but I wouldn’t blame him for dusting off these skills for this matchup.

A tremendous top player, Aldo can cut guards and pass to/punish from mount like few others can once he gets going. And in the former champion’s fight with Marlon Vera, Aldo still showed the smarts to mix in wrestling and take advantage of back-take opportunities.

That said, Font is not a fighter who has been ignoring the grappling aspects of his game.

Quietly working on his wrestling throughout his UFC career, Font has made measurable efforts to improve his first-layer defense and his tactics against the fence.

Font also – for better or worse – has never been shy when it comes to shaking things up in the offensive grappling department. The 34-year-old has a solid reactive shot in the open and can finish fine from cage and clinch positions.

I don’t necessarily like Font’s chances of taking down Aldo, but the New Englander is a legitimate Brazilian jiu-jitsu brown belt who can find success from top or bottom.

Font has shown a particular savvy for hitting sweeps when standups aren’t available, as I’ll be curious to see how he stacks up against an athletic positional player like Aldo.

Point of interest: Odds and opinions

The oddsmakers and public seem to be siding with the American, listing Font -155 and Aldo +120 as of this writing (via Tipico).

Although seeing Font favored doesn’t shock me in the slightest, I still feel like this fight is closer to a pick’em. Both men can stop each other early or carry themselves to decision wins, which makes this even trickier to call from both a betting and analyst perspective.

That said, I ultimately sided with the underdog in Aldo due to the stylistic dynamic that I perceive in this matchup.

Basically, both men are excellent at throwing the jab, but Font statistically offers more from an offensive standpoint on paper. The potential problem with that, though, is that Aldo is a better counter striker who has hardwired responses to fighters who try and jab with him.

Couple that with Font’s traditional responses to meaningful pressure (e.g. sometimes-frantic shots or the occasional guard-pull), and I suspect that Aldo can gain enough respect to get the fight he wants.

Font has a lot of the same tools to replicate a Max Hollway-like performance in regards to his suffocating use of length and feints, but I don’t see the same level of building qualities necessary to deny Aldo the pockets he needs to recoup. So, unless Font is able to either hurt Aldo or safely establish his jab within the first two frames, then I suspect that Aldo’s experience and counter savvy will be enough to see him through the night.

First-round finishes are on the table for both fighters, but I believe that the second round will likely tell the story of this fight.

