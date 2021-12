The LeFlore County Youth Services are once again asking for donations to help make its annual Angel Tree Program a successful one yet again. “We have been doing the LeFlore County Angel Tree I know for over 30 years,” LCYS Executive Director Terri Krebs said to members of the Poteau Kiwanis Club during the local civic organization’s weekly meeting Thursday afternoon at Western Sizzlin. “This year, we have 205 children on the tree. We need to raise $8,200. It takes $40 to adopt one child off the tree.”

POTEAU, OK