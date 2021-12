We can add suggesting and proving mathematical theorems to the long list of what artificial intelligence is capable of: Mathematicians and AI experts have teamed up to demonstrate how machine learning can open up new avenues to explore in the field. While mathematicians have been using computers to discover patterns for decades, the increasing power of machine learning means that these networks can work through huge swathes of data and identify patterns that haven't been spotted before. In a newly published study, a research team used artificial intelligence systems developed by DeepMind, the same company that has been deploying AI to solve...

SOFTWARE ・ 10 HOURS AGO