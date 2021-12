Call of Duty: Warzone is getting its first really new map on December 8 in the form of Caldera, the Warzone Pacific map set in Call of Duty: Vanguard. It’s the first major map change since the debut of Warzone in March 2020, when the pandemic-driven lockdowns drove audience levels for the free-to-play battle royale to more than 100 million. Of course, this is the second map change if you count the redo of the Verdansk map in April 2021 to an earlier time period (it was still pretty similar to the original map).

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO