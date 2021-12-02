ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salesforce Financial Services Consultant Zennify Raises Funding

Cover picture for the articleZennify, a consulting firm and Salesforce partner specializing in financial services, has raised $7.5 million in funding from Tercera — an investment firm focused on cloud professional services. Zennify says it will use the funds to:. Enhance its data, analytics, and integration services;. deliver new FinTech solutions via its...

bizjournals

Zennify raises $7.5 million from Chicago venture capital firm Tercera

Zennify, a cloud consulting firm for financial services companies, has raised $7.5 million from Chicago venture capital firm Tercera to grow the company, including forays into Mexico and Canada. “This new investment from Tercera, alongside the continued demand for our services, validates the impactful work we’re delivering and highlights the...
CHICAGO, IL
