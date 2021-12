We only have two days left until ArcheAge leaves the care of gamgio and the Glyph platform and is officially passed over to Kakao Games. Of course, as time draws near, there are things happening to make sure the transfer is as smooth as possible. The first of those things has been going on for a bit now, but if you somehow missed the info on how to transfer your account from one service to another, you can read about that in one of our earlier posts.

