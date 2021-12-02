ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will last-mile providers survive a record peak season?

By Gary Frantz
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the surprising developments from the pandemic was how quickly consumers took to online shopping for all manner of goods and services. Sheltering and working at home, unable to go to their favorite store to touch and feel the merchandise, their reluctance to buy online evaporated. That trend was particularly...

Sourcing Journal

DHL Supply Chain Boosts Spot Freight Shipping Capacity

The Emerge Freight Procurement Platform is an agile, scalable platform built to find better capacity and streamline freight management. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
'I have no life': It's peak season for warehouse workers and delivery drivers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On a normal day, Chris Cross makes 70 or so stops on his route as a FedEx driver. He hustles from house to house, delivering everything from medications to furniture that weighs more than he does, with the goal of getting home before dark to spend time with his friends, his wife and his instruments.
DHL Supply Chain Partners with Emerge to Provide Capacity Increase for Customers Seeking Spot Freigh

WESTERVILLE, OH (December 2, 2021) – DHL Supply Chain, the Americas leader in contract logistics and part of Deutsche Post DHL Group, today announced it is integrating Emerge’s Spot Marketplace platform capabilities into its LLP Control Tower and transportation management system (TMS) ecosystem to ensure timely and market competitive coverage for spot market freight.
Benzinga

Airport Congestion Blamed for Peak Season Drop in Air Cargo Volume

Global air cargo volumes paradoxically declined in November amid intense shipping demand during the height of the preholiday peak shipping season, yet freight rates jumped higher and planes were more full. Blame the disconnect between a red-hot airfreight market and less cargo moved on extreme congestion at major airports, where...
State
Hawaii State
Transportation service providers manage growing volumes, tight capacity

Third-party logistics services providers (3PLs) continued to handle an increase in transportation freight volumes during the third quarter, although growth slowed compared to earlier in the year, according to data from the Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA), released this week. TIA’s 3PL Market Report for Q3 showed a nearly 8% sequential...
Werner expands final mile delivery network for big and bulky products

Transportation and logistics provider Werner Enterprises Inc. is continuing to roll up acquisitions, revealing today that it has bought final mile carrier NEHDS Logistics LLC for $64 million, saying the deal would expand Werner’s existing nationwide final mile home delivery network for big and bulky products. The bulky goods delivery...
NBCMontana

Shipping companies anticipate holiday season peak

MISSOULA, Mont. — Black Friday, Cyber Monday and holiday deals could mean higher shipping costs and longer shipping times. That's why companies like UPS and FedEx are working extra hard during this peak season to make sure packages get to their correct destinations. In September, UPS announced they would be...
FOX Carolina

UPS 'ready to deliver millions of holiday shipments' during peak season

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - UPS says the company has spent months planning, hiring, and adding capacity and is ready to deliver millions of holiday shipments during peak season. The company says it has made additional enhancements to ensure a successful holiday season, including increased network capacity on the ground...
UPS preparing for “Peak Season” for the holidays

STATEWIDE — UPS’ peak season is just around the corner and they are reminding people to plan ahead to ensure their packages arrive on time for the holidays. UPS is expecting to deliver millions of holiday shipments between now and Christmas eve. They’ve been hiring more than 100,000 seasonal employees...
'Peak shipping season' for holidays underway, deadlines to know

WILKES-BARRE (WOLF) — Thanksgiving may already be over, but the holiday rush for shipping packages is just beginning and there are some deadlines that you should know about. FOX56’s Melanie Zayas has some tips on how to plan around peak shipping season this year. It’s the busiest time of year...
Last-mile liability and the reputational harm shippers face

Ans Rana has sued Amazon, claiming that an Amazon Delivery Service Provider (DSP) driver working for Harper Logistics in Georgia ran into his vehicle, leaving him with serious brain and spinal cord injuries and facing an uncertain future. The details of the 24-year-old’s case claim the van’s driver was rushing...
Forbes

How The Pandemic Accelerated Technology Advances In Last-Mile Delivery

Founder of AxleHire, revolutionizing the legacy last-mile logistics industry. In the last decade, sustainability, speed and communication have become front and center for consumers' expectations of the home delivery experience — accelerated by the pandemic due to the skyrocketing rate consumers are making online purchases. Deloitte currently predicts that e-commerce sales between November and January 2021 will grow 11% to 15% year-over-year compared to the same time last year. Sales are projected to reach between $210 billion and $218 billion this '21 holiday season, compared to $189 billion last season. Compound consumers' demands and expectations with the supply chain disruptions this year like shipping delays, peak surcharges, capacity crunches and labor shortages, and you've got a perfect storm for a technological revolution in last-mile delivery.
Amazon Maven

3 Key Initiatives That Make Amazon A Last-Mile Delivery Winner

E-commerce is a low margin business. Most products are easily found across different marketplaces and competition is tight. Companies do what they can to cut expenses and still gain an advantage over their peers. In this fight for market relevance, fulfillment has become crucial: ship and deliver as fast as possible, spending as little as possible.
Truck fleet saves $30K per month with trailer tracking system

Founded in 1990, Paper Transport Inc. (PTI) is a De Pere, Wisconsin-based regional carrier that offers for-hire and dedicated truckload, intermodal, and logistics services. Today, it employs more than 850 drivers, who pick up and deliver freight throughout the Midwest and Southern U.S. PTI says one of its core philosophies...
Magaya Launches CRM for Freight Forwarders and Logistics Service Providers

Miami, FL – December 1, 2021 – Magaya Corporation, the leading provider of end-to-end logistics and supply chain automation software, has launched a new CRM extension for Magaya Supply Chain, helping freight forwarders and logistics service providers streamline their customer management and quote-to-customer operations. Designed to address the unique customer...
Axele Hosts Complimentary Webinar: Supply Chain Challenges and Opportunities for Carriers in 2022

Dallas, TX—December 1, 2021—Axele, LLC, a Transportation Management System (TMS) company, announces hosting a free webinar, “Supply Chain Challenges and Opportunities for Carriers in 2022.” The webinar takes place on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at 2:00 PM EST. “Carriers have had a very challenging year with tightened capacity, driver shortages...
Ivanhoé Cambridge launches €400m last-mile logistics strategy

Ivanhoé Cambridge has launched a new last-mile logistics strategy in Northern Europe and the acquisition (completed or in progress) of seven last-mile assets as well as a strong deal pipeline in the Netherlands, in partnership with URBZ Capital (URBZ), an investment and asset management boutique focused on creating the next generation of urban logistics facilities in Northern Europe, with strong ESG ambitions.
Logistics gives back: December 2021

Pelican Products Inc., a manufacturer of temperature-controlled packaging solutions, has joined representatives of International Bird Rescue (IBR) to release a brown pelican into its natural habitat. The brown pelican was found in late June with nearly fatal damage to her mandible. Pelican Products is a long-time supporter of IBR and previously helped release 14 rehabilitated brown pelicans.
Hail and farewell: interview with Gail Rutkowski

When Gail Rutkowski first entered the business, the transportation world was a different place. At the time, everything from routes to rates was heavily regulated by the ICC, the FRA, or the states. Business was conducted via letters and phone calls. And transportation departments—and the professionals who staffed them—were viewed as a cost center and, essentially, a necessary evil.
