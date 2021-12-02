Will last-mile providers survive a record peak season?

Founder of AxleHire, revolutionizing the legacy last-mile logistics industry. In the last decade, sustainability, speed and communication have become front and center for consumers' expectations of the home delivery experience — accelerated by the pandemic due to the skyrocketing rate consumers are making online purchases. Deloitte currently predicts that e-commerce sales between November and January 2021 will grow 11% to 15% year-over-year compared to the same time last year. Sales are projected to reach between $210 billion and $218 billion this '21 holiday season, compared to $189 billion last season. Compound consumers' demands and expectations with the supply chain disruptions this year like shipping delays, peak surcharges, capacity crunches and labor shortages, and you've got a perfect storm for a technological revolution in last-mile delivery.

