Atlanta, GA

Cimcorp Continues Global Expansion with U.S. Office Relocation

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRIMSBY, Ontario—Dec. 2, 2021—Cimcorp, a manufacturer and integrator of turnkey robotic order fulfillment and tire-handling solutions, proudly announces the relocation of its U.S. office to a larger, expanded space designed to better serve customers and support continued growth in the U.S. market. Thanks to a rapidly growing customer base...

HIT Consultant

M&A: PE Firm Carlyle Acquires Health IT Solutions Provider CNSI

PE Firm Carlyle acquires CNSI, a provider of health information technology enterprise solutions from A&M Capital Partners. Global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) announced that affiliated funds managed by Carlyle have agreed to acquire CNSI from Alvarez & Marsal Capital Partners. CNSI provides innovative healthcare technology solutions for some of the most forward-thinking State and Federal clients. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Cloudastructure Continues Expansion With Addition Of Veteran CFO

Cloudastructure, the first Silicon Valley cloud-based surveillance company, announced the addition of Greg Smitherman to its team as the new Chief Financial Officer to focus on scaling the company’s growth through investments and acquisitions. “We are thrilled to add Greg to our team at Cloudastructure as we continue our growth...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Mexico’s Mendel secures $35M to tackle LatAm’s corporate spend management problem

The Mexico-based startup closed the $15 million Series A round and $20 million debt financing after participating in Y Combinator’s Winter 2021 cohort. ALLVP and Infinity Ventures, a firm founded by a trio of ex-PayPal execs, co-led the equity raise. A number of angel investors also participated, including Airbase founder and CEO Thejo Kote, Auth0 co-founder and CTO Matias Woloski, Mercado Libre CFO Pedro Arnt, Kavak COO Federico Ranero and Bain Capital’s Keri Gohman, among others.
BUSINESS
njbmagazine.com

Party City to Relocate Global Headquarters to Woodcliff Lake

Signature Acquisitions has signed a full-building lease with Party City Holdings, Inc. at 100 Tice Boulevard, a 208,911-square-foot Class-A office building in Woodcliff Lake. The building will become Party City’s new global headquarters beginning in 2022. Originally founded in East Hanover, Party City is the largest retailer of party goods...
WOODCLIFF LAKE, NJ
Business
Auto Remarketing

TRADE X lines up more debt financing for global expansion

TORONTO - TRADE X, a Canada-based cross-border automotive trading platform, has lined up more debt financing. The company said Tuesday it has secured two additional asset-backed lines of credit, both of which are $25 million (USD) with accordion features to expand to $50 million. TRADE X said the financing will...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

You & Mr Jones Data Company, fifty-five Continues Expansion With Office Opening In Southeast Asia

The team has welcomed Ben Poole as Head of Office in Singapore. Fifty-five, a global data and analytics consultancy part of the You & Mr Jones BrandTech™ group announced it has continued to expand its global footprint with the launch of its Singapore office and the appointment of Ben Poole as Head of Office. Poole will lead the company’s expansion in Southeast Asia, helping businesses leverage data and technology to engage consumers better, faster, and in a more cost-effective way.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

LingoAce Raises $160 Million In New Funding Amidst Rapid Global Expansion

Following rounds led by Sequoia Capital India, Tiger Global and Owl Ventures, global educational technology company now has $180 million in total funding. LingoAce, a Singapore-based global education technology company and leading Mandarin Chinese language learning platform, announced it has raised $160 million in new funding this year. the company closed on a $105 million in Series C funding round, led by Sequoia Capital India, with participation from Owl Ventures, Shunwei Capital and SWC Global. This comes less than a year after a previously undisclosed $55 million Series B round, led by Tiger Global and Owl Ventures. With the new funding, LingoAce has raised $180 million in total funding to date.
ECONOMY
nddist.com

White Cap Acquires Construction Supplies Distributor Ram Tool

ATLANTA — White Cap Supply Holdings, LLC has closed on a definitive agreement to acquire Ram Tool Construction Supply Co., LLC. This combined business will be led by White Cap CEO John Stegeman and President Alan Sollenberger. Page Naftel, President of Ram Tool, also joins White Cap as Chief Sales Officer.
CONSTRUCTION
dcvelocity.com

Hannibal Makes Integration and Engineering Services Available to Entire Customer Base

Hannibal, now a part of Nucor and the largest pallet rack manufacturer in North America, announced today it is offering complete integration and engineering services to the company’s entire customer base. As the global supply chain has revved up recently, requiring warehouse space to expand at a record pace, Hannibal has grown to provide the end-to-end material handling solutions its customers need.
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Snipes Acquires Jimmy Jazz As It Continues Its Ambitious U.S. Expansion Plan

Snipes is making moves to expand its U.S. brick-and-mortar presence. The global sneaker retailer has signed an agreement to purchase American sneaker chain Jimmy Jazz, which operates over 170 stores in the U.S. The deal, which is expected to close by the end of the year, will grow Snipes’ U.S. retail presence from 100 to almost 270 locations. Snipes currently operates more than 450 stores across Europe and the U.S. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. “Despite the pandemic, Snipes continues to grow,” said Sven Voth, CEO and founder of Snipes. “Our ‘community first’ concept will keep our focus on our...
BUSINESS
plasticsnews.com

Accredo continues expansion at Texas location

Accredo Packaging Inc. is spending $10 million to create more office space at the company's Sugar Land, Texas, headquarters. The new project, which just broke ground, will include an additional 83,000 square feet and create at least 30 new jobs over time, the flexible plastic packaging company said. Accredo said the project also will retain 535 existing positions.
TEXAS STATE
Worcester Business Journal

KPM Analytics continues expansion into Malaysia

KPM Analytics, a Westborough-based scientific instrumentation firm, announced on Tuesday it will open a new office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, expanding its presence in the Asia-Pacific region. The new office opened on Wednesday. "Every customer around the world is unique, which is why we are excited to be able to...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
Business
dcvelocity.com

Global port group acquires BDP International

Singapore-based port group PSA International Pte Ltd. has acquired Philadelphia-based logistics and transportation solutions company BDP International from New York-based private equity firm Greenbriar Equity Group, L.P., the company said this week. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. With 133 offices worldwide, BDP provides logistics solutions for companies in a range of industries, including chemicals, industrial, healthcare, consumer, and retail. The deal adds end-to-end logistics services to PSA’s network of more than 60 deep sea, rail, and inland terminals around the world, and is part of the company’s efforts to develop logistics and supply chain solutions “beyond the port,” company leaders said. “This is an exciting time for us, as BDP will be PSA’s first major acquisition of this nature—a global integrated supply chain and transportation solutions provider with end-to-end logistics capabilities,” PSA’s Tan Chong Meng, group CEO, said in a statement. “Its strengths will complement and extend PSA’s capabilities to provide agile, resilient, and innovative cargo solutions … We see this as a significant and strategic step forward in our vision to co-create an Internet of Logistics and we look forward to welcoming BDP into the PSA family.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
San Francisco Chronicle

Facebook parent Meta signs biggest U.S. office lease of 2021 in Sunnyvale, huge expansion in Burlingame

Facebook’s parent company Meta has signed the biggest U.S. office lease of 2021, taking 719,037 square feet of space in Sunnyvale. Separately, the tech giant also leased another 520,000 square feet in Burlingame. It’s clear evidence that the rise of remote work hasn’t eliminated the tech industry’s voracious demand for office space.
BURLINGAME, CA
pymnts.com

iMile Delivery Grabs $40M for Global Expansion

Dubai-based delivery company iMile founder and CEO Rita Huang on Tuesday (Nov. 30) said the company has wrapped up a $40 million Series A funding round at a $350 million valuation, marking the largest fundraising effort of its kind by a woman in the region. The fresh infusion of cash...
BUSINESS
therealdeal.com

Mindspace gets $72 million induction to continue shared-space expansion

Israeli shared-office space provider Mindspace has secured $72 million to help fuel its expansion in Europe, the United States and its home country. The fundraising round was led by Harel Insurance Investment and Financial Services to help Mindspace, which manages 1 million square feet of office space in 32 branches across 17 cities and seven countries, continue to expand during a difficult time in the commercial real estate market when it added new locations in London, Tel Aviv and Philadelphia.
BUSINESS
Bisnow

Flex Office Company Mindspace Locks Down $72M For Expansion In U.S., Overseas

Flex office space continues to be a popular leasing choice in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and an Israel-based provider is feeling the gains. Coworking operator Mindspace, which has locations in San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia, has locked down $72M in an investment round. The company plans to use the funds to expand in the U.S. as well as Europe, where it already has a large presence, and Israel, according to a company statement.
ECONOMY
propertyindustryeye.com

Chestertons continues with expansion plans as it completes acquisition

Chestertons has continued its focus on growth across the capital by purchasing London Residential, an independent estate agency in northwest London, for an undisclosed sum. The deal sees Chestertons absorb London Residential’s sales and lettings business into its existing Camden office. This latest acquisition comes after Chestertons’ recent purchases of...
BUSINESS
Register Citizen

Considering Global Expansion? Now Might Be Your Best Opportunity.

If necessity is the mother of invention, then innovation is the child of adversity. Perhaps that’s why we saw an explosion of new businesses in 2020 despite a global pandemic and coronavirus-induced recession. After an initial decrease in new business applications in the United States between March and May, applications climbed to an all-time high in July and remained strong throughout the rest of 2020, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research. McKinsey & Co. reports that in the third quarter of 2020 alone, we saw more than 1.5 million new business applications.
ECONOMY

