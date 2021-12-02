Is High Pressure Good for Drug Development?

Presenter: Andrew G. Taylor, Ph.D., Manager of Technical Support for Services at SEKISUI XenoTech. This talk will discuss processes for the metabolism of a drug, referred to as ADME (Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, Excretion), and the safety testing to provide requisite information to move a drug through IND and into clinical trials. Prior to marketing a new drug and actually prior to administering a candidate drug to humans in clinical trials, it is important to ensure that drug will not only be effective in the therapeutic manner prescribed, but also be safe and not bring any undo harm to patients. How a drug is metabolized is one of the most important aspects to understand. If you are involved in the development of potential new therapeutics, this discussion will help you gain necessary knowledge to inform your drug development decisions.

