Is High Pressure Good for Drug Development?

By Nick Thomas
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. The global genomics industry could be worth up to $27 billion by 2025, the global proteomics sector even more at $72 billion. Massachusetts-based Pressure BioSciences Inc. (PBI)...

Benzinga

Avicanna's Shares Drop On Patent Application For Oral Cannabinoid Technology For Neurological Disorders

Cannabis-focused biopharmaceutical company Avicanna Inc. (TSX:AVCN) (OTCQX:AVCNF) (FSE:0NN) revealed Monday that it has filed a provisional patent application in the United States Patent and Trademark Office for novel technology for the treatment of various neurological diseases and disorders. The Toronto-based company noted that oral administration of cannabinoids is the most...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

23andMe Ramping Up Drug Development Efforts with Key Moves

23andMe, best known for at-home genetic tests primarily for inheritance testing, has long been planning on using their genetics expertise to develop drugs. Founded in 2006, the company created a therapeutics division six years ago. The idea was to use its genetic database to identify and create new treatments. The database is filled with genetic information from approximately 11.9 million people.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
technologynetworks.com

Eliminating Problems in Drug Development: Understanding the Role of Drug Metabolism

Presenter: Andrew G. Taylor, Ph.D., Manager of Technical Support for Services at SEKISUI XenoTech. This talk will discuss processes for the metabolism of a drug, referred to as ADME (Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, Excretion), and the safety testing to provide requisite information to move a drug through IND and into clinical trials. Prior to marketing a new drug and actually prior to administering a candidate drug to humans in clinical trials, it is important to ensure that drug will not only be effective in the therapeutic manner prescribed, but also be safe and not bring any undo harm to patients. How a drug is metabolized is one of the most important aspects to understand. If you are involved in the development of potential new therapeutics, this discussion will help you gain necessary knowledge to inform your drug development decisions.
INDUSTRY
Zacks.com

Ligand's (LGND) Drug-Developing Technologies Holds Potential

LGND - Free Report) stock has gained 62.2% so far this year against 17.3% decrease of the industry. Ligand’s top-line growth is primarily being driven by its Captisol technology. LGND has signed more than 160 Captisol research-use agreements and 13 clinical/commercial license agreements in 2020. These deals provide LGND with license fees and milestone-based payments.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medical & Biotech
Economy
Industry
Worcester Business Journal

SCIEX partnership seeks to speed drug development

Framingham biotech company SCIEX announced a supply relationship with RedShiftBio, a Burlington firm specializing in analytical instrumentation for therapeutic drugs. The goal of the partnership is to help more biopharmaceutical labs access the critical data necessary to close the pharmaceutical drug developability gap, according to the Nov. 16 press release.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
wsau.com

GSK ties up with Arrowhead to develop NASH drug candidate

(Reuters) – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc on Monday entered a drug development deal with GlaxoSmithKline Plc under which the British drugmaker will develop and market Arrowhead’s potential treatment for patients with fatty liver disease NASH. Under the pact, Arrowhead said it would get an upfront payment of $120 million and is...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
News 8 WROC

Regeneron says its antibody treatment ‘may be’ less effective against omicron

(WTEN/The Hill) — Regeneron said Tuesday that its COVID-19 antibody treatment “may be” less effective against the new omicron variant, though tests are ongoing.  The statement shows how the new variant is shaking up the response to COVID-19, though there is still much that is unknown. Experts worry that the current vaccines could also be less effective against the […]
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

Developing anticoagulant drugs with high anticlotting efficacy and minimal bleeding

Blood-feeding animals rely on specific molecules in their saliva to overcome defense mechanisms of their mammalian hosts for successful survival. For example, tick saliva contains molecules that can stop blood from clotting, and suppress inflammation or immune response to enable continuous feeding on the same bite site for days, sometimes undetected by the host. The harmful effects of these parasites can actually be harnessed for medical treatments.
HEALTH
eturbonews.com

Urgent Omicron News: How Mixing Johnson & Johnson can make Pfizer and Moderna More Effective

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Booster, Administered Six Months After Two-Dose Regimen of BNT162b2, Shows Substantial Increase in Antibody and T-cell Responses. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) (the Company) today announced preliminary results from an independent study, including a subset of participants from the Janssen-sponsored COV2008 study, conducted by Dan Barouch, M.D., Ph.D., et al. of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC), which showed that a booster shot of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine (Ad26.COV2.S), administered at six months after a two-dose primary regimen of BNT162b2, increased both antibody and T-cell responses. These results demonstrate the potential benefits of heterologous boosting (mix-and-match). The article describing these results has been posted on medRxiv.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
beckershospitalreview.com

23andMe to use cash from going public to develop 2 cancer drugs

Direct-to-consumer DNA testing company 23andMe is spending the funds it raised during its recent public listing on the development of two cancer drugs, The Wall Street Journal reported Nov. 30. Five details:. 23andMe went public in June via a merger agreement with VG Acquisition Corp., the acquisition arm of venture...
CANCER
Benzinga

Sumo Logic: Q3 Earnings Insights

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sumo Logic beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.14, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $10,148,000 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
