ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Celebrate 'Big Girl' Luna's COVID Vaccine: 'Second Shot Queen'

By Vanessa Etienne
People
People
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, John Legend shared an adorable snap on social media of his and wife Chrissy Teigen's 5-year-old daughter Luna Simone in honor of her receiving her second shot of the COVID vaccine. In celebration, the proud parents took their "big girl" to get ice cream. Legend's photo shows...

people.com

Comments / 6

Related
TODAY.com

Chrissy Teigen shows off new eyebrows after transplant surgery

Chrissy Teigen won't be needing eyebrow makeup anytime soon. Teigen recently underwent transplant surgery to make her brows look fuller, and she showed off the results over the weekend. Teigen's plastic surgeon, Dr. Jason Diamond, shared one of the photos from her Instagram stories on his own account. "I never...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Chrissy Teigen Sparkles in Crystal Chandelier Blazer & Strappy Heels for Gwen Stefani Concert

When in Las Vegas, it’s only right that you show out. Chrissy Teigen did just that as she attended Gwen Stefani’s final concert at her residency over the weekend at the Zappos Theater in Sin City. Teigen pulled out the most perfect outfit for the occasion. View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) Ahead of the show, Teigen shared photos of herself getting ready inside her closet. The model wore a sparkly oversized blazer by Romeo Hunte with layered tiers of fringe that looked equivalent to a hanging crystal chandelier. She wore the suit jacket with...
LAS VEGAS, NV
ETOnline.com

Chrissy Teigen Responds to Backlash Over Eyebrow Transplant

Chrissy Teigen doesn't understand why people are "riled up" over her latest procedure. The cookbook author took to Instagram Story this week to show off her recent eyebrow transplant. Teigen shared that she doesn't wear makeup unless she has to, "so I was excited for this eyebrow transplant surgery where they take hairs from the back of your head."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luna
Person
Chrissy Teigen
Person
John Legend
Footwear News

Chrissy Teigen Pops in Hot Pink Sweater, Mini Skirt & Heels With John Legend

Just a day after celebrating her 36th birthday, Chrissy Teigen was captured stepping out in a stylish look with husband John Legend. The cookbook author and mother of two was snapped giving a wave today while donning a hot pink cardigan sweater with silvery buttons and a black mini skirt featuring silver-tone adornments all over. She also wore black suede high heel stiletto sandals with a simple ankle-strap design and added oversized silver hoop earrings to pull things together. Meanwhile, Legend donned a black and creamy white Celine Christmas sweater featuring hits of red, blue and hot pink, which perfectly coordinated with Teigen’s look. The Grammy-winning crooner styled the festive knit crewneck with a pair of black jeans and chestnut brown suede boots boasting a classic lace-up design. The Sperry collaborator also carried a luxury black croc-embossed backpack for the outing. Shop looks inspired by Chrissy Teigen’s versatile sandals below. To Buy: Gianvito Rossi Portofino 85 Suede Sandals, $815; net-a-porter.com To Buy: Sam Edelman Yaro Ankle Strap Sandals, $130; nordstrom.com To Buy: Sarah Flint Perfect 100 Sandal, $435; sarahflint.com Scroll through to check out some of Chrissy Teigen’s best street style moments through the years.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Celebrity News#Covid#Egot#Queeeeen#People S Free Daily#Fda#The White House#The U S Legend
Ok Magazine

Chrissy Teigen Gets Slammed By Hollywood Boutique Kitson's Wall Of Shame For The Second Year In A Row Following Cyberbullying Scandal

Showing no mercy. Chrissy Teigen has been dragged once again for her infamous bullying scandal. This time, the Cravings author is being cancelled by the upscale Hollywood boutique, Kitson. In a recently posted Instagram video, the store’s windows are seen covered in posters on their defamatory “People of the Year wall.”
CELEBRITIES
Cinema Blend

Wait, One Home Sweet Home Alone Character Was Based On Chrissy Teigen?

Oh, the holidays. It’s the best time of the year to reunite with family before ringing in the new year. One of the latest Christmas movies to come out this season is Disney+’s Home Sweet Home Alone, which takes the concept from the classic to the present times. Since Kevin McCallister’s big night of battle, there’s been a lot of developments in the world, such as VR, cell phones and, you know… the rise of Chrissy Teigen.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
arcamax.com

Chrissy Teigen 'happy' to be making 'stupid mistakes' while sober

Chrissy Teigen is "happy" to still be "making stupid mistakes" even while sober. The 'Chrissy's Court' star decided to stop drinking earlier this year, and last week that she had enjoyed her first-ever sober Thanksgiving in which the lack of alcohol in her system stopped her from making a disaster of the dinner.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

OMG, Meghan Just Revealed Archie And Lili's Adorable Halloween Costumes

On Thursday, Nov. 18, Meghan Markle made her first daytime talk show appearance since becoming a royal. She appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she talked about her days as an up-and-coming actor, as well as her current life in California living with her husband, Prince Harry, plus their two-year-old son, Archie, and five-month-old daughter, Lili. She discussed what it was like celebrating Halloween this year with her family and what her children dressed up as. You’ll melt when you hear their costumes because they couldn’t be any cuter.
CELEBRITIES
People

People

168K+
Followers
35K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy