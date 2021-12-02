ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane closure on Santa Rosa Drive planned for Dec. 3

Killeen, Texas
 4 days ago

The southbound lane of Santa Rosa Drive from Bryce Avenue to Carmen Street will be closed to through traffic on Friday, Dec. 3 from 7a.m. to 5p.m., weather permitting. All lanes will reopen after normal business hours.

Sanitary sewer services are being repaired in the area, and personnel and equipment must enter the roadway to complete the work.

All traffic will be guided around the work site during work hours. Motorists should anticipate delays and are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices.

If you wish to make inquiries, please contact the Engineering office at (254) 616-3172 or email engineering@killeentexas.gov. The City of Killeen apologizes for any inconvenience as a result of this work and appreciates your cooperation.

