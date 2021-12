The battle for the top spot in Group A comes down to one final matchup between Manchester City and PSG Tuesday as both clubs look to lick up a spot in the 2021 Champions League knockout rounds. Man. City currently leads Group A with nice points. However, Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain trail just behind with eight, having notched a victory in the first matchup between these two teams. Both clubs will be looking to steer clear of RB Leipzig, which remains lurking with four points. Man. City and PSG both advance if the Bundesliga club loses. However, both sides will be looking to notch a win and aim for the top spot in the group. Fans looking for the English broadcast of the match may run into trouble in the U.S., as that broadcast will be exclusive to Paramount+.

UEFA ・ 12 DAYS AGO