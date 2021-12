Toto Wolff hailed Lewis Hamilton’s “superhero powers” after the reigning world champion steered his Mercedes to a masterful victory at the Qatar Grand Prix.Hamilton led from lights to flag at the Losail International Circuit to beat Max Verstappen into second place and move to within eight points of his main title rival.There are just two races remaining – a debut in Saudi Arabia and a return to Abu Dhabi – and Hamilton has now taken victory in Brazil and here at the inaugural race in Doha to build momentum.Caption this. 😂 pic.twitter.com/qcTL9wKvRJ— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) November 21, 2021The...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO