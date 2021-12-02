ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Britney Spears turns 40 after a whirlwind year of #FreeBritney, paparazzi and the end of her conservatorship

By Hannah Yasharoff, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Britney Spears has had quite the year.

The pop singer turns 40 on Thursday following a year of highs and lows that culminated last month in the end of her 13-year conservatorship .

"It's a really long time to be in a situation you don't want to be in," she told fans in a video posted last month. "So I'm just grateful, honestly, for each day to have the keys to be car and to be independent and feel like a woman. ... Hopefully my story will make an impact and make some changes in the corrupt system."

In February, the documentary "Framing Britney Spears" dove into the singer's battle to regain control of her life, and prompted pop culture fans to reconcile with the past public mistreatment of Spears and other stars .

Stronger than yesterday: See Britney Spears' most iconic career moments as she turns 40

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Shgtz_0dCJwCBb00
Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in 2018. Chris Pizzello, Invision

Another two documentaries, "Controlling Britney Spears" and "Britney vs. Spears" followed in September. Though Spears voiced disdain for the documentaries ("Why highlight the most negative and traumatizing times in my life from forever ago ????" she wrote in May), they nonetheless helped spread the word about her conservatorship and launch the Free Britney campaign to new heights.

"My voice was muted and threatened for so long. I wasn't able to speak up or say anything," she said to Free Britney supporters in a Nov. 16 video . "I honestly think you guys saved my life."

More: 'Framing Britney' exposes a problem bigger than Britney

Through it all, she's kept fans updated on social media . Instagram, in particular, has been an outlet for Spears to authentically voice her feelings through a time when she did not have complete control over her life or public perception. She shared dancing videos , inspirational graphics and long-winded rants with copious amounts of punctuation to share her thoughts on the conservatorship and tabloid attention.

The conservatorship battle raged on through much of 2021, with ugly back-and-forths between Spears and her father, Jamie Spears, who formerly held the role of co-conservator, and subtle digs taken online at other family members who the singer felt didn't show her support when she needed it.

But there were moments of joy, too. She's had fun with those dancing videos. She's adopted a new puppy . And in September, she and fitness influencer Sam Asghari announced their engagement .

Britney Spears is turning 40 with new independence ; experts say we should be 'proud' of the age

That isn't to say it's all smooth sailing for the pop icon moving forward. As she irons out what life post-conservatorship will look like , Spears has documented some of the hardships – namely, fallout with her family over the conservatorship and unrelenting paparazzi attention.

"Paps took pics of me coming out of a public bathroom," she shared Wednesday on Instagram . "I mean how embarrassing is that ????"

Still, her social media presence suggests she's looking for the positives: "So right when I got home I had a PFC … it means 'party for confidence,' she continued Wednesday's post. "I swear if you have confidence struggles or low self esteem and need to practice walking with your head held high and kinda hunched over … you must try it !!!!"

As Spears plans her next moves, she's excited about the little things: using her own ATM card, being able to buy her own candles , traveling to celebrate the big 4-0 (Asghari shared videos to his Instagram story Wednesday showing off a rose-covered, B-shaped birthday cake for his fiancée). And the big life moments, like getting married, and potentially growing their family .

To borrow a line from the princess of pop herself, Spears' future is looking stronger than yesterday.

More: Britney Spears is free. What going 'from no control to full control' entails, according to experts

And: Lil Nas X, Jennifer Lopez, Grimes and the enduring appeal of celebrity paparazzi photos

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Britney Spears turns 40 after a whirlwind year of #FreeBritney, paparazzi and the end of her conservatorship

Comments / 10

Related
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears’ Sons Are ‘On Board’ With Her Wanting Another Baby: ‘They’d Love’ A New Sibling

As Britney Spears sets her sights on expanding her family, a source tells HollywoodLife exclusively that Sean Preston and Jayden James are ‘supportive’ of a new sibling. Britney Spears’ sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, would not be opposed to becoming big brothers. After nearly 14 years, a judge terminated the 39-year-old pop star’s conservatorship in a Los Angeles court on Nov. 12. The arrangement dictated nearly every aspect of her personal and professional life, including whether she could have more children. Following the victory, a source has revealed exclusively to HollywoodLife that Britney has her sights set on another child with fiancé Sam Asghari — and her firstborns are supportive.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Christina Aguilera Wants A ‘Private Chat’ With Britney Spears Over Conservatorship Shade

Christina Aguilera ‘wasn’t expecting’ to be called out by fellow pop star Britney Spears, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Christina Aguilera, 40, was “genuinely surprised” after being called out by Britney Spears, 39, on Instagram. “Christina wasn’t expecting to be called out from Britney, she was genuinely surprised over the call out. They obviously aren’t close friends with each other anymore, but they still hold a history with each other that Christina feels she should still protect,” a source spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Now Christina would like to have a private chat with Britney to settle some issues that still clearly lie,” they also said.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Britney Spears Turned Down Paris Hilton's Wedding Invite

Britney Spears, who was recently freed from her 13-year conservatorship, has reportedly turned down Paris Hilton's wedding invite. According to Page Six, Spears was invited to the three-day event but opted not to attend. The outlet indicates that sources have speculated Spears may simply not be ready to make an appearance at such a high-profile event just yet, seeing as how her conservatorship only ended earlier this month.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Britney Spears
CinemaBlend

Britney Spears Calls Out Christina Aguilera For Refusing To Comment On Free Britney On The Red Carpet

As many will recall, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera both came up in in the music industry as teens around the same time in the late 90s. They produced hit after hit, earned award after award, and undeniably shook up the pop genre as we know it now. The two singers even collaborated together at one point, which culminated in their infamous performance with Madonna at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards. The lip-locking moment is reportedly the genesis of a feud between the icons that appears to continue today. Lately, Spears has taken issue with the "Genie in a Bottle" singer refusing to comment on the “Free Britney” movement on the red carpet.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservator#Fitness
Hollywood Life

Sam Asghari Twerks For Britney Spears As She Raps ‘Baby Got Back’ In A British Accent — Watch

Work it! After joking he was ‘bitten’ and ‘needed a doctor,’ Sam Asghari revealed his stuffed booty area as he danced for fiancée Britney Spears. Sam Asghari, 28, showed off the dance moves we didn’t know he had! While on a getaway for fiancée Britney Spears‘ milestone 40th birthday, the fitness trainer hilariously twerked in a video shared to his Instagram account on Friday, Dec. 3. It all started after he walked into a hotel room wearing just his boxers, announce he needed “a doctor” because he had a “bug bite in my a–.”
CELEBRITIES
primenewsghana.com

Britney Spears wants her parents jailed

Britney Spears has said her parents should be in jail for controlling her life and finances for more than a decade, following a judge's ruling terminating her 13-year conservatorship. Spears, 39, also joked that she may take after Meghan Markle and Adele and sit down with Oprah for a tell-all...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

‘Furious’ Britney Spears refuses to see mom Lynne

Britney Spears is refusing to see her mom, Lynne Spears, even after the matriarch flew from Louisiana to Los Angeles to desperately try to extend an olive branch to her daughter, Page Six has exclusively learned. Things are so bad between the newly freed pop star and her mother that...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Britney Spears Calls Out Paparazzi for Unflattering Photos

Britney Spears is calling out the paparazzi. The 39-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share photos of her and her fiancé, Sam Asghari, in what appears to be an RV. In the caption, the "Stronger" singer -- who's seen wearing a white long-sleeved shirt, ripped jean shorts and knee-high red boots in the snaps -- noted unflattering paparazzi photos that have been taken of her.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears’ ‘Low Key’ Thanksgiving Plans With Sam Asghari & Her Boys Revealed

Following the end of her conservatorship after 13 years, Britney Spears is ‘beyond excited’ to celebrate with a Thanksgiving dinner ‘at home’!. Britney Spears, 39, has plenty to be grateful for this Thanksgiving — and wants to enjoy the the holiday with her fiancé Sam Asghari, 28, and sons Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James Federline, 14. “Britney is planning to have a low-key Thanksgiving at home, and she is beyond excited to be doing the preparations her way this year,” an insider spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

310K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy