ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Recycle Your Paper Cups

Madison, Wisconsin
Madison, Wisconsin
 4 days ago

The City of Madison Streets Division is happy to announce a new item we can place into our recycling containers.

Madison residents can now recycle empty and dry paper cups.

This includes takeout coffee cups and paper fast food cups.

How do you recycle paper cups?

It’s very easy.

Your paper cups must be empty and dry before placing them into your recycling container.

Plastic lids and straws should be removed from the cup and placed into the trash.

The cardboard sleeve around takeout coffee cups should be removed, and placed separately into the recycling.

Why can we recycle paper cups now?

Pellitteri Waste Systems, which is the company that accepts, sorts, and processes the recyclables collected by the City of Madison Streets Division, recently added new sorting equipment that can capture paper takeout cups alongside already recyclable cartons.

Pellitteri was able to improve their recovery system thanks in part to a grant they received from the Foodservice Packaging Institute and the Carton Council of North America.

What happens to paper cups after I recycle them?

Paper cups and cartons, and other paper products harvested from the recyclables, are sent to paper mills in Wisconsin and the Midwest to be made into new paper products like tissues and paper board for packaging.

Additional Information about Recycling

You can learn more about what you can and cannot place into your City of Madison recycling cart by visiting www.cityofmadison.com/Recycling.

Contacts

  • Bryan Johnson, 608-267-2626, streets@cityofmadison.com
  • Streets Division - West Office, 608-266-4681
  • Streets Division - East Office, 608-246-4532

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

Chris Cuomo spox claims there were ‘no secrets’ between fired star helping brother, CNN boss Jeff Zucker

CNN and former anchor Chris Cuomo have turned on each other, issuing scathing statements in the wake of the liberal network firing the now-former "Cuomo Prime Time" host. CNN announced Saturday evening it had terminated Cuomo effective immediately, just days after he was suspended pending a review of revelations about his involvement in protecting his scandal-plagued big brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D., from sexual misconduct claims.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Madison, WI
Society
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paper Recycling#Paper Cups#Recycle#Recyclables#Pellitteri Waste Systems
Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin

45
Followers
449
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Madison is the capital of the U.S. state of Wisconsin and the seat of Dane County. As of July 1, 2019, Madison's estimated population of 259,680 The city forms the core of the Madison Metropolitan Area which includes Dane County and neighboring Iowa, Green, and Columbia counties for a population of 654,230. Madison is named for American Founding Father and President James Madison.

Comments / 0

Community Policy