People spend a lot of time in their workplaces compared to their time at home or anywhere. While people are living their everyday lives, the places they work are contributing heavily to the change. The effects of global warming are making governments and businesses come up with practical efforts to reduce environmental damage. Workplaces also have a role to play when it comes to showing commitment to environmental protection. Buildings in the modern era have great potential to reduce greenhouse emissions, causing high savings of CO2. Companies that are adopting environmentally sustainable practices are reaping the benefits of reducing their operational costs. An ecologically sustainable workplace aims at protecting the environment and conserving natural resources. It will also give employees a suitable environment to handle operations. Here are some recommendations for companies to create an environmentally sustainable environment.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO