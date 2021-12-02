City to close two of its main roads on Sunday prior to North Augusta Christmas parade

Buy Now Sunday afternoon on Georgia Avenue, in North Augusta, finds an abundance of two-legged traffic on hand for the community's annual Christmas parade. Staff photo by Bill Bengtson

The North Augusta Lions Club is hosting the 40th annual Christmas parade in downtown North Augusta on Dec. 5 at 3 p.m. To prepare for the festivities, street closures in the area will start in the morning hours on Sunday.

Martintown Road from Knox Avenue to Georgia Avenue will be closed starting at 11:30 a.m. According to the Lions Club, who will be working with North Augusta Public Safety, no vehicles will be allowed to enter Martintown Road from side streets until after the last parade float passes.

To access businesses inside North Augusta Plaza, drivers are encouraged to enter and exit at the traffic light in front of Taco Bell.

Georgia Avenue from Martintown Road to Buena Vista Avenue will close at 1:30 p.m.

The parade route will start at the Georgia Avenue and Martintown Road intersection at the top of the hill. The parade will conclude at Buena Vista Avenue. According to the Lions Club, no vehicles will be allowed to enter until after barricades have been moved.

Parade participants will check in at their floats in the parking lot in front of Big Lots off East Martintown Road and will be directed to Chipotle in North Augusta Plaza for staging.

Parking for bystanders will be available along West Avenue, the Municipal Building and accompanying parking garage and several nearby church parking lots.

North Augusta Public Safety will be monitoring and securing all parade traffic and barricades.