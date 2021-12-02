ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listening to Kenny G

By Matt Zoller Seitz
Roger Ebert
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePenny Lane's new documentary "Listening to Kenny G" could have just as easily been titled "Citizen G." It takes a prismatic, every-possible-angle approach towards its subject, saxophone superstar and top-selling instrumentalist Kenny G, but never quite figures him out in a fully satisfying way. Of course it's possible that there's nothing...

abc17news.com

New this week: ‘Power of the Dog,’ ‘Annie’ live and Kenny G

This week’s new entertainment releases include a new album from saxophone legend Kenny G, a documentary about the 12 young soccer players and their coach trapped in a flooded Thailand cave, and Jane Campion makes a triumphant return to filmmaking in “The Power of the Dog.” On the small screen, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” may have wrapped its two-season NBC run, but there’s another chapter for the musical dramady starring Jane Levy: In Wednesday’s “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas,” the title character is determined that her family get the memorable Christmas that her now-ill father always provided. And the sun will come out Thursday for NBC’s live production of the hit Broadway musical “Annie.”
ENTERTAINMENT
First Showing

Full Trailer for Penny Lane's Outstanding 'Listening to Kenny G' Doc

"The fact that what appeals to me, also appeals to other people - that's the beautiful thing [about music]." HBO has unveiled an official trailer for the music documentary Listening to Kenny G, another one of the films featured in the Music Box selection from producer Bill Simmons. This first premiered at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival, and also played at the DOC NYC Film Festival this fall. Love him or love to hate him, Kenny G is one of the most well-known musicians on the planet. The film is light-hearted examination of the most popular instrumentalist of all time, Kenny G, and why he is polarizing to so many. I saw this at TIFF and LOVED it, one of the best docs I've seen all year. An astute and thoughtful examination of why people love and hate Kenny G, why his music sounds the way it does, and why he's actually way smarter than most people realize. It's not only about the life of Kenneth Bruce Gorelick, aka "Kenny G", but also about how the jazz world sees him and where his place in the music world really is. You have to watch this! It rocks! Enjoy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theplaylist.net

‘Listening To Kenny G’ Trailer: HBO Puts The Spotlight On The Popular, But Also Hated Jazz Musician

Love it or hate it, chances are you’ve run across the music of Kenny G. The musician is out to set the record straight on what everyone thinks they know about the man as well as the songs that define his legacy. HBO’s documentary, “Listening to Kenny G,” dives into the artist’s meteoric rise and subsequent place in jazz. It also tackles criticism that went well past the norm, often venturing into sarcastic digs towards every aspect of his career.
ENTERTAINMENT
Vincennes Sun Commercial

‘Music Box: Listening to Kenny G’: 3 Things the HBO Documentary Reveals

“Kenny G is the bestselling instrumentalist of all-time. He’s probably the most famous living jazz musician. And I made this film to find out why that makes certain people really angry,” says director Penny Lane at the start of Music Box: Listening to Kenny G, a fascinating probe into the minds of music critics and scholars and the famed saxophonist himself. Here are a few high notes:
MUSIC
The Ringer

Kenny G in Deep Concentration

Editor’s note: On Thursday, Ringer Films will debut the latest documentary in its Music Box documentary series on HBO: Listening to Kenny G, which gives a closer look at the life and legacy of the famed saxophonist. Sherwood Country Club is about 45 miles north and west of downtown Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC News

HBO's new Kenny G doc reevaluates decades of anti-'Songbird' smugness

I put saxophonist Kenny G’s pop-jazz mega-hit “Songbird” on a playlist last week. As a would-be hipster in high school in the 1980s, I had long convinced myself I hated everything about it: the corny vibrato, the too sweet melody, the plodding drum beat, the calculated intensity of the high notes. It was a characterless beige soundtrack for staring into the middle distance. Maybe you would hum along while it played inevitably in some mall or dentist’s office. But not me. Nope. No way.
MUSIC
Thrillist

HBO Max's Kenny G Documentary Asks You to Rethink Your Musical Snobbery

Penny Lane's new documentary Listening to Kenny G, premiering this week on HBO Max as part of its Music Box series, probably won't change your opinion about the soprano sax man's chill tunes. If you think his work is noxious, uninspired elevator music, you probably will still think that when the credits roll. But turning you onto his music is not what Lane set out to do with her fascinating glimpse into one of pop music's most unlikely stars.
MOVIES
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

New Kenny G doc explores his massive success and criticism

NEW YORK (AP) — Kenny Gorelick, known to millions as Kenny G, has been one of the most beloved — and hated — figures in music throughout the last three decades. But the music superstar, synonymous for his long, curly brown hair as much as for his soprano saxophone, has ignored his critics and remained largely unbothered, well before the term was a popular social media hashtag.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Kankakee Daily Journal

From 'Annie' to 'Sondheim' to 'Kenny G'

NBC continues its tradition of staging live musical productions with “Annie Live!” (7 p.m., TV-PG). Celina Smith plays the title role and Harry Connick Jr. loses his locks to play Daddy Warbucks. Taraji P. Henson, of “Empire” fame, is Miss Hannigan. Featuring music by Charles Strouse, “Annie” opened on Broadway...
ENTERTAINMENT
Slate

Kenny G Explains Why He Did a Documentary About How Much People Hate Him

In the last quarter of the 20th century, there was probably no musician—maybe no cultural figure, period—who inspired as much love and as much loathing as Kenny G. The avatar of smooth jazz, a deracinated debasement of a great (maybe the great) American art form, the man born Kenneth Gorelick sold boatloads of albums—his career sales of about 75 million make him the bestselling jazz musician of all time—while also being treated as a punchline, if not a pariah, by critics and the genre’s keepers of the flame. In one memorable screed, the guitarist Pat Metheny called his playing “lame-ass, jive, pseudo-bluesy, out-of-tune, noodling” (and that’s the polite part).
MUSIC
TMZ.com

Kenny G Says He's Not Bothered By Critics In New Documentary

Kenny G says he's not sweating the heavy criticism in a new documentary about his music career ... because he knows some real jazz legends are in his corner. The famous saxophonist joined us Wednesday on "TMZ Live" and we asked him about his reaction to the new HBO doc, "Listening To Kenny G," which is not always flattering.
MOVIES
Slate

Let’s Talk About Kenny G

Decades ago, an up-and-coming music star took the stage on late-night network TV. But instead of performing his latest single, as all parties had agreed, he switched at the last minute to what he wanted to play instead, while the show’s booker furiously gave him the finger. No, I’m not talking about Elvis Costello’s notorious 1977 “Radio Radio” fakeout on Saturday Night Live, a tale of punk-era insolence that’s been retold ever since. This scene took place on Johnny Carson’s Tonight Show in 1986, and the artist was the floofy-haired soprano saxophonist Kenneth Gorelick, better known as Kenny G.
CELEBRITIES
The New Yorker

Kenny G Stops Traffic on the Escalator

A few hours before the local première of the new documentary “Listening to Kenny G,” its subject, Kenny G, the best-selling instrumentalist in American history, strolled around the shopping mall at Hudson Yards, the biggest mixed-use private real-estate development in American history, poised to delight passersby. He carried an instrument case and wore a snappy blue suit; as ever, his lush profusion of springy curls were neatly parted on the side. (“I know for a fact that if I cut my hair my career will go right down the toilet,” he says, in the film.) Near a garland-strewn escalator landing by a Uniqlo, he laid his case down, popped it open, and extracted a soprano saxophone—the same one, the documentary explains, that he’s played since high school, in the seventies. He did some confident improv, then segued into a smooth-jazzy “Deck the Halls.” Heads began to turn.
BROOKLYN, NY
jazziz.com

Kenny G, Sweet Megg, Harold Mabern & More: New Release Cheat Sheet

If you’re looking for some great new music to discover this weekend, look no further than our weekly New Release Cheat Sheet. Sweet Megg, “I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm” [Song Premiere]. Meaghan Farrell, a.k.a. Sweet Megg, adds to the holiday tapestry with her cover of Irving Berlin’s...
MUSIC
Spin

