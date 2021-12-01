ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Finding Jesus During a Quarantine

By Tambria Marsh
 5 days ago
Remember months ago when we said that 2020 was going to be our year? What happened? Who would have thought 2020 would have begun like this? Not me! It has been 6 weeks of experiencing this pandemic play out. If you are like me, it has been difficult understanding all that has been going on in the world. If I am being completely honest with you, at first I did not take this virus seriously until a couple weeks ago. When the word got out about COVID-19, I just thought that it was something in another country so we would not have to worry about it, but I see that it is affecting us all.

I think we can all say that this season has been interesting right? With all that is going on, I have had my ups and downs. Some days, my challenging days consist of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) which is a form of depression triggered by the changing of seasons according to Healthline.com. When I started college in 2014, I began to experience weird thoughts and emotions that would affect me during certain seasons.

Some weeks ago, I found myself feeling: hopeless, unmotivated, irritated, confused, and alone and I found myself having a hard time wanting to spend time with God. If we relate, sometimes it can be challenging to get out of this kind of funk. Sometimes I convince myself that this pandemic is allowing people/the world to R E S T … well kinda, but when reality + emotions hit, it is not that easy.

It is hard sometimes to ignore all that is going on in the world and I think everything began to affect me some weeks ago. While going through this funk, I began to think about what I could do to combat all that I have been feeling. If what I have been writing about relates to you, I hope my advice helps in some way :)

Here are 5 ways that have helped me in this season:

  1. Reach out to people that you feel safe to confide in and ask for prayer.

When you are in a funk, at times it can be challenging to get out of it -- trust me I know! It is easy to want to stay in bed all day, not do anything, and not want to talk to anyone … just soak in your emotions. That was me. I struggle with inviting others into my life and confiding in them because I am used to being the ‘fixer’, but I have learned that people actually do want to help. God has been showing me that He has created us for community and community can be so sweet and special if we allow them to.

Oil and incense make the heart glad, and the sweetness of friends comes from their advice

Proverbs 27:9

2. Allow yourself to feel.

By allowing yourself to feel, you are allowing yourself to process how you are feeling. While taking time out to feel what you are experiencing, try naming what you are feeling, such as sad because … or irritated because … or worry because … naming your emotions can help you process what happened.

The Lord hears his people when they call to him for help. He rescues them from all their troubles.

Psalm 34:17

3. Prioritize your time with Jesus.

Since being out of work, I have had more time to spend with the Lord. Some days I am more motivated than others. I have found it calming in this season to go outside, sit on my yoga mat, listen to my worship music (I have been loving Maverick City Music lately), journal, cry … just be with the Lord. Because of the pandemic, a lot of things have stopped and a lot of my distractions have also stopped which has given me slowness to help me hear God throughout the day.

But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well.

Matthew 6:33

4. Get some S U N.

Going outside has helped me tremendously during these crazy weeks. With prioritizing my time outside, I have been able to go on walks, go on prayer drives, exercise outside and get some fresh air. Did you know that sunlight can increase serotonin which aids in mood boast? Did you know that sunlight also gives us vitamin-D which can help with depression? Getting some sun can help more that you may think. With that being said, make sure you are wearing you sunscreen!

From the rising of the sun to the place where it sets, the name of the Lord is to be praised.

Psalm 113:3

5. Give yourself G R A C E!

I hope you understand that this season is crazy for us all. We all are struggling some way -- somehow. Everyone that I have talked to has been going through the motions and it is okay! It is okay not to be okay. Allowing ourselves to be imperfect is beautiful, yet difficult. In this season along with every season, the only hope we can cling onto is Jesus and because of Jesus, we have been given grace, so we deserve to give it to ourselves as well :)

Grace and peace be yours in abundance through the knowledge of God and of Jesus our Lord

