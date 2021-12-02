ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Advent Calendar

By Peter Sobczynski
Roger Ebert
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The Advent Calendar” is a French-made version of one of the most time-honored tropes in all of horror fiction—the be-careful-what-you-wish-for narrative in which a character is given the ability, usually through some kind of talisman, to make their deepest wishes and desires come true, only to discover too late that there's...

www.rogerebert.com

goodhousekeeping.com

Our books editor reveals her best books of the year

This emotional roller-coaster of a year has brought home to many of us just how important reading is as a source of comfort and escape. Book lovers have certainly been spoilt with a veritable feast of fantastic fiction and non-fiction over the last 12 months, from literary gems to moving memoirs. Picking just 20 books wasn't an easy job but I loved every single one of the books on this list. If you haven't read them yet, enjoy!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

The best graphic novels of 2021

There were sublime tales of fitness and bad but gifted fathers – but the story of a young girl’s everyday existence was this year’s standout title, wooing readers of all ages. I’ve read some crazily good graphic novels this year: sad comics, funny comics, exquisitely drawn comics. But it was...
COMICS
outsidemagazine

The 2021 Sweat Science Holiday Book List

For exclusive access to all of our fitness, gear, adventure, and travel stories, plus discounts on trips, events, and gear, sign up for Outside+ today. All I want for Christmas is a big snowstorm accompanied by a massive multi-day Internet outage that makes curling up on the sofa with a book the only reasonable option. Here are some titles you might want to stock up on, in case you’re lucky enough to receive that meteorological gift. It’s a mixed list, mostly but not always related to the Sweat Science themes of science, endurance, and health, and mostly but not always published this year. (I’m leaving out some great 2021 titles like Herman Pontzer’s Burn and Michael Easter’s The Comfort Crisis that I plugged preemptively in last year’s list.)
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Houston Chronicle

Book World: Ten books to read in December

- - - This atmospheric thriller begins with Travis Wrenn, whose search for a missing woman leads him to Pastoral, a secretive Oregon commune. Years after he too disappears, members of Pastoral discover his abandoned truck and begin uncovering long-buried secrets. - - - Raised in poverty in Sweden, Greta...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Person
Richard Matheson
younghollywood.com

Long Live Lacey Chabert, The Queen of Christmas!

( © Lucianna Faraone Coccia/WireImage/Getty Images) Wherever you land on the “How early is too early?” debate when it comes to Christmas, I think we can all agree that "any point after Thanksgiving" is acceptable, right? So, let’s set the mood with the Queen of Christmas herself:. Although, perhaps a...
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Princess Caroline of Monaco's estranged husband Prince Ernst of Hanover, 67, finds love with Spanish artist, 48, whose diplomat parents were friends with Princess Margaret

Prince Ernst of Hanover, the estranged husband of Princess Caroline of Monaco, has found love with a woman 20 years his junior, it has emerged. Ernst, 67, a distant cousin of the Queen, has been spotted out and about in Madrid with Spanish-born artist Claudia Stilianopoulos, 48, whose parents were friends with Princess Margaret.
CELEBRITIES
WGNO

Great gifts for the husband who has everything

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best gifts for the husband who has everything? Early in the relationship, or when you first start dating, finding gifts for your significant other is fun and exciting. The longer you stay together, the more difficult it may become to surprise him or […]
RELATIONSHIPS
#In A Car#Traffic Accident#Advent Calendar#The Monkey#The Doors#French#German
theaggie.org

Cartoon: Rendezvous

Disclaimer: (This cartoon is humor and/or satire, and its content is purely fictional. The story and names of “sources” are fictionalized.)
COMICS
Deadline

Martha De Laurentiis Dies: ‘Hannibal’ And ‘Red Dragon’ Producer Was 67

Martha De Laurentiis, an American film and TV producer and wife of Dino De Laurentiis, died early in the morning of December 4 after a long battle with cancer. “My mother was both a warm, generous, optimistic soul – my father always referred to her as his ‘sunshine’ – and a fierce protector,” her daughter Dina De Laurentiis told Deadline today. “A treasured wife, mother, and grandmother, and a friend who touched so many, as well as a nurturer – and protector – of creative people on the movies and television she loved. She put family first, but got up every...
CELEBRITIES
Highsnobiety

These LEGO Sets Will Bring the Nostalgia This Christmas

Christmas has the power to inspire childlike wonder in even the most grown-up adults. From the chocolate of an advent calendar to the Christmas-Eve excitement, it’s a holiday fraught with memories and nostalgia. As if it needed any more, LEGO has been building a collection of sets that are enough to make you wonder why you ever stopped playing with it. Whether it’s for you or an ex-LEGO fanatic, they make the ideal Christmas gifts.
SHOPPING
Wiscnews.com

Review: 'Small Things Like These,' by Claire Keegan

——— Claire Keegan, award-winning author of two collections of short stories and a novella, now gives us her best work yet. "Small Things Like These" is a short, wrenching, thoroughly brilliant novel mapping the path of one man's conscience, its torment and vacillation between two courses of action. Either one bears a price.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ComicBook

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark Director Developing Horror Film Based on Tarot Cards

Back in 2019, filmmaker André Øvredal brought to life an adaptation of the beloved Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark book series, with Deadline confirming that his next project will also be adapting a well-known property, as he will be directing the film Tarot, inspired by the practice of divination. This won't be the first film to draw direct inspiration from objects that are known to possess otherworldly abilities, having previously been given films like Witchboard and Ouija, with fans sure to be both curious and excited about how the centuries-old practice will be interpreted for the film.
MOVIES
metv.com

In what decade were these Christmas movies first released?

Toward the end of the year, there’s nothing like a comfy couch, a hot mug of cocoa and your favorite holiday flick. Whether you like to rewatch a black and white classic or check out a movie with a modern spin, there is no shortage of Christmas movies to choose from.
MOVIES
todayswomannow.com

Wearing Your Story on Your Sleeve: Sopenny Chan

Like many immigrants who fled Cambodia during the late 1970’s Khmer Rouge genocide, Sopenny Chan’s parents left behind everything they knew and loved in order to survive. The Khmer Rouge regime was responsible for mass famine and murder of its people resulting in the executions of an estimated 1.5-2 million people — around 25% of the country’s population. Sopenny’s parents, who refused to join the government’s totalitarian and xenophobic regime, were held hostage by the government and eventually joined forces with the American army. As a reward for their assistance, they were able to seek sanctuary in Louisville by a group of Christian missionaries.
LIFESTYLE
Apartment Therapy

These Are the Best Books of 2021, According to Amazon Editors

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’ve read even just one book this year, chances are, you’ll have heard of at least one of the books in Amazon Book Editor’s 2021 Books of the Year list. From literature classics to the newer reads that rose to fame this year thanks to the popularity of TikTok’s #booktok trend, there’s bound (no pun intended) to be a book for you on the list.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thecinemaholic.com

Green Snake Ending, Explained

‘Green Snake,’ also known as ‘White Snake 2: The Tribulation of the Green Snake’ or ‘Bai She II: Qing She Jie Qi’ is the second entry in the ‘White Snake’ animated film series. It revolves around Verta or Xiao Qing, who gets separated from her sister Blanca or Xiao Bai while confronting the demon-slaying monk Fahai. Blanca is imprisoned, and Verta is sent to Asuraville, a city that is neither hell nor heaven.
COMICS
CBS News

Book excerpt: "The Island of Missing Trees" by Elif Shafak

Turkish-British writer-activist Elif Shafak presents a hauntingly beautiful novel, "The Island of Missing Trees" (Bloomsbury), involving a pair of young lovers – one Turkish, one Greek – who are separated by a military invasion. Read an excerpt below. Ada clenched her eyes shut, feeling the burn of the comment, a...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
irvineweekly.com

Tiger King 2 Lacks Bite of Original

Back in March 2020, the pandemic forced millions of people to shelter in place until God knows when with no one to see and nothing to do. And as people hunkered down, a literal captive audience was introduced to Netflix’s Tiger King, a docuseries that asked the masses, “How much crazy can you handle?” Needless to say, the Netflix series quickly became a hit as house-bound audiences starved for entertainment turned to social media and made household names out of Joe and his comrades. And now a year later, Netflix hopes to recapture the rabid interest with Tiger King 2. But can the new season hold the attention of an audience that isn’t captive?
ANIMALS

