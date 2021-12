MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One man is dead and another injured after an incident in St. Anthony Saturday evening. St. Anthony officers responded to a report of a dead man inside a home with signs of trauma near the 2400 block of 39th Avenue in St. Anthony around 5:43 p.m. Officers say another man was inside the home with an apparent self-inflicted stab wound to the chest. Upon arrival, officers were met by a family member of the victims who had found them while doing a welfare check, said the report. The man with the stab wound was transported to an area hospital by ambulance. Authorities are investigating the incident. More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: ‘Heavy, Heavy, Heavy Snow’ To Hit Northeastern Minnesota 47-Year-Old Woman Shot In Head In St. Paul Caught On Video: Rogers Dog Returns Package To Delivery Driver 5 California Residents Infected with Omicron After Wisconsin Wedding

1 DAY AGO