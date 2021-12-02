ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

First flu death recorded this season

By Staff Report
newtoncountytimes.com
 4 days ago

The first influenza-related death of the flu season was reported by the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) this week. In the 2020-21 season, Arkansas reported 24 influenza-related...

State
Arkansas State
