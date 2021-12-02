ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

12 Best Holiday Gifts for the Unsung Heroes in Your Life

By Amber C. Snider
goodhousekeeping.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNothing against gift cards (truly, the one from Lowe's is always a hit), but it can be nice to get more personal with the presents you give — especially when they're meant...

www.goodhousekeeping.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The 25 Most Unique Gifts From Uncommon Goods Will Make You Feel Like Santa Claus

It can be tough to find creative holiday gifts, especially when you’ve been shopping for the same people every Christmas as far back as you can remember. You never want to purchase something your giftee already has and the surprise can be ruined if you ask too many questions. Thankfully, you can find some great gifts from Uncommon Goods that your family and friends are unlikely to have already or expect.  Uncommon Goods has a vast collection of unordinary gift ideas, promising a one-of-a-kind find every time. From sand art to candles to personalized treasures, finding unique gifts from Uncommon Goods...
SHOPPING
The Penny Hoarder

9 Holiday Gifts That Will Be Ridiculously Hard to Find in 2021

You’ve probably heard that holiday shopping will be a nightmare even the Grinch himself couldn’t dream up. Supply-chain troubles, shipping bottlenecks, and worker shortages will make it harder to find big-ticket items. Meanwhile, demand is up. Holiday shoppers expect to spend $785 on average this season, more than they planned...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Gifts#Unsung Heroes#Your Dog#Gift Cards#Camping
WKBW-TV

Hot holiday gifts and gadgets

Tech and lifestyle expert Anna DeSouza says she is a mom of twin girls and is always looking for the best deals. We are dealing with supply chain issues says Anna so you have to get out there early this year. Experts are saying if you see what you are looking for you have to go ahead and grab it.
SHOPPING
goodhousekeeping.com

The 25 Most Popular Christmas Gifts You Can Buy Your Friends and Family in 2021

Everyone has a different holiday gifting strategy. While some people prefer to take the road less traveled with very unique gifts they've never seen before, there's also something to be said for gifting hot-tickets items, perennial favorites and classic gifts that everyone is sure to love. To help you shop this year's biggest trends (like wellness gifts, delicate jewelry, athleisure, squishy toys and work-from-home essentials) and gift with confidence, we've put together a list of the most popular Christmas gifts of 2021 that Good Housekeeping readers and Amazon shoppers are stocking up on.
SHOPPING
goodhousekeeping.com

8 Cleaning Hacks to Get Your Home in Shape for the Holidays

During the holiday hustle and bustle, it’s easy to let clutter develop and a few regularly handled tasks to skip your mind. But now that you’ve trimmed the tree and wrapped the presents, it’s time to focus your attention on those to-dos before guests come bursting through the door. With...
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
rachaelrayshow.com

The Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide 2021: Christmas Gifts, Ideas and Inspiration

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The holidays are just around the corner—and soon enough, our schedules will be chock-full of festive activities like baking, decorating,...
LIFESTYLE
mymodernmet.com

20 White Elephant Holiday Gifts That Aren’t Cheap on Thoughtfulness

Holiday season is upon us and that means family time, holiday parties (virtual or otherwise), and gift giving. Even if you're planning on buying multiple gifts for different people, there's actually a lot you can accomplish without breaking the bank. In fact, even $10 can go a long way. Though this low price limit for a gift exchange may seem like quite the challenge, we have plenty of great ideas to help you make it work. We have compiled 20 of our favorite products, from playful holiday themed items to adorable novelty gifts that are truly unique.
SHOPPING
L.A. Weekly

Get a head start on the holiday season with these unique and luxury gifts

As the holiday season is about to start people have begun to celebrate the special events in their lives and those they have missed. Picking out the perfect birthday, wedding or holiday gifts has been a bit tougher for some since we have been out of practice. Let’s be honest and say gift-giving is a talent that a lot of people don’t have with or without practice. I have been getting calls non-stop for gift suggestions and ideas, so I’m here to help get those creative juices going to come up with some great gift ideas that are traditional and not so traditional.
LIFESTYLE
WATE

Best gift ideas under $100 and on sale now

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re not careful, purchasing holiday gifts for the people who are closest to you can get expensive. It’s helpful to be aware of not only which items are consistently rated the best, but when exceptional sales happen, so you can buy quality at a […]
SHOPPING
Ok Magazine

Gift The Guy In Your Life Performance-Based & Fashion-Approved Activewear This Holiday Season — Shop Now For Up To 60% OFF!

Everyone knows that shopping for the men in your life can be a bit of a challenge, which is why we’ve got you covered with the best gift ideas to give this year!. This Black Friday, shop from our new favorite activewear brand Sweat Industry Apparel. SWEATIA is all about staying active in style, by helping you get performance-grade apparel products that are comfortable, fashionable and durable.
RETAIL
Laurinburg Exchange

Hometown Heroes for the Holidays receives anonymous gift

LAURINBURG — Thanksgiving week has been slow for the second annual Hometown Heroes for the Holidays project by The Laurinburg Exchange. Hometown Heroes is a community partnership formed by The Laurinburg Exchange with the ‘Tis the Season organization along with the assistance of First Bank and the Scotland County Department of Social Services.
LAURINBURG, NC
Design Milk

Gifts Under $25 – The Best Modern + Inexpensive Stocking Stuffers

An opportunity to spoil the people on your list with wallet-friendly treasures they’ll keep around long after the holiday season, shopping for stocking stuffers presents its own kind of special holiday joy. To make finding the perfect stocking stuffers easy, we hand-picked the best modern and affordable finds – read on for our top picks and find more modern holiday gifts in the Design Milk Shop.
SHOPPING
islands.com

The 2021 Islands Holiday Gift Guide

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales behind us—or at least the first round of what feels like a dozen extensions—it’s time to wrap up our holiday shopping by figuring out what to buy for arguably the hardest person to shop for: the world traveler. We’re a quirky bunch for sure, as our taste supersedes traditional style, design, and comfort in favor of utilitarian concepts that last from one adventure to the next.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy