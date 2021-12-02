Celebrate The Holiday Season With These Gorgeous Nail Art Ideas

From left: Platform team members Alec Smyth, Sharon Gong, Bettina Huang, Marlene Zwirner, and Lucas Zwirner, all in their own clothing and accessories. Back in the early days, before David Zwirner became an international art empire, the staff at the New York gallery would kick off their holiday celebrations with a round of Secret Snowflake. They would play the White Elephant version of the gift-giving game, in which previously opened presents could be poached in lieu of choosing a new one from the pile. But because so many members of the team (art handlers in particular) are talented artists themselves and contributed their own work as gifts, things got pretty competitive. “It had to be discontinued, because it led to too much strife,” says Lucas Zwirner, the eldest of the gallery founder’s children, and now its head of content. Later in the evening, they would head to a bar and let loose—another activity that was enhanced by the group’s creative skill set. “We have a lot of DJs in the gallery, and we all love to dance,” adds Marlene Zwirner, Lucas’s sister and an associate director.

INTERNET ・ 5 DAYS AGO