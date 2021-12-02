Victoria Bach Festival presents Christmas caroling of sorts in the Crossroads

Christmas is back! That's right - after Covid shut us down for a little bit - people are coming back together to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year! I'm not lying! I am a witness! Don't believe me - check out my pics below this article! I was one of the lucky ones to experience the 2021 version of Santa's Wonderland in College Station. In fact, I was there on the second night of operation and it was packed with those who wanted an early touch of the holidays. We entered the impressive park located just off Highway 6 and went straight to the tour. Our group took the horse carriage ride through trail the lights and it was excellent. We also went on a chilly night to make it more festive. And, I not sure if they do this when you go - but we got a free "elf-sized" hot chocolate when we got off the ride - it hit the spot. After the ride (shout out to "Silver" our horse), we went on a separate walking path and took in some more great displays. But, the lights aren't the only attraction at Santa's Wonderland. My two girls played in the snow play place and had a ball...snowball that is. Santa's Wonderland also has a ice skating rink that costs a little extra, but it's super nice. Plus...you guessed it...there are plenty of shops and places to eat. By the way, the hamburger there was excellent. Just saying. Also, the live Christmas band was excellent too. They got the kids involved and had some great musicians.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 19 DAYS AGO