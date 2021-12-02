Who We Are

We were teaching on the reservation when, overnight, the campus closed. We were working remotely, seeing students in person only when shopping at Fred Meyer. The tribe took care of us, valuing science over the bottom-line. There were challenges for students — finding Wi-Fi in Starbucks parking lots, dealing with children, caregiving. There were losses in the community and personally, too. We flew to California to be with family, with grandma, especially, who was recovering from Covid. Coming from a sewing lineage, in which grandma and mom worked in sweatshops (and we studied apparel design), we formed a production line making masks. We stopped writing, but then brought it back through the theme and process of sewing. In Bellingham we walked the neighborhood, becoming familiar with and grateful for neighbors, dogs, children, free vegetables, deer, and rabbits. There was much more we might say, but what was the proper protocol for telling stories not our own? And how might we respect and honor the people they involve?

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO