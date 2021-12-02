ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Who We Are

jfbelievers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn April 27th, 2019 we celebrated our 30th anniversary as a church. The video below provides a...

www.jfbelievers.com

Comments / 0

Related
sfmoma.org

Who We Were When We Were Here

We were teaching on the reservation when, overnight, the campus closed. We were working remotely, seeing students in person only when shopping at Fred Meyer. The tribe took care of us, valuing science over the bottom-line. There were challenges for students — finding Wi-Fi in Starbucks parking lots, dealing with children, caregiving. There were losses in the community and personally, too. We flew to California to be with family, with grandma, especially, who was recovering from Covid. Coming from a sewing lineage, in which grandma and mom worked in sweatshops (and we studied apparel design), we formed a production line making masks. We stopped writing, but then brought it back through the theme and process of sewing. In Bellingham we walked the neighborhood, becoming familiar with and grateful for neighbors, dogs, children, free vegetables, deer, and rabbits. There was much more we might say, but what was the proper protocol for telling stories not our own? And how might we respect and honor the people they involve?
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
jewishaz.com

Giving thanks is who we are as Jews

Over the years that I have been involved with the Jewish gift shop, Mazel Tov Gifts, I have observed an interesting trend when there is a Thanksgiving/Chanukah overlap. When Chanukah falls very close to Thanksgiving, many people won’t do their Chanukah shopping until the last minute — some years, only hours before Chanukah. The reason, they would say, was because they had been busy getting ready for Thanksgiving.
RELIGION
The Commercial Appeal

Our T-shirts say a lot about who we are and what we care about | Opinion

Our T-shirts say so much about us. The sports teams we cheer for and the schools we’re true to. Bands we love, trips we took. The superheroes we not-so-secretly long to be. And, sometimes, as on St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend, they say so much more. Sometimes, T-shirts can summon whole lives. In just two or three words, they tell stories of love and sometimes loss, hope and strength, determination and gratitude. ...
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Chicago

Chicago Commemorates World AIDS Day With Garden Dedication

CHICAGO (CBS) — Wednesday is World AIDS Day. On Wednesday morning, the city of Chicago gave us an early look at the new garden dedicated to those fighting HIV and AIDS. The two-and-a-half acre garden is at Lake Shore Drive and Belmont at an area nicknamed the Belmont Rocks. It’s a special place for the LGBT community. The garden honors those battling AIDS today and pays tribute to the early days in the fight against HIV. “This garden is not only for reflection, but it is for education. And there is a community garden component to make sure the community is embedded in...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
swarthmorean.com

Consider WHO We Are

In 2007, I was able to find an apartment in Swarthmore that I could afford on one salary. With my daughters, then 6 and 7, I moved here for personal reasons from the Garden City section of Wallingford. We enjoyed all that Swarthmore had to offer: wading in Crum Creek, walking to town, visits from Santa, and making forever friends. Moving here changed our lives. Today, both my daughters are in college and I own a small home just down the street from the apartment we rented.
SWARTHMORE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy