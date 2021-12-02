Stars arrive at 'The Witcher' season 2 premiere

I was introduced to the Witcher universe by the video game The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. I was fascinated with the setting and the lore: I loved the idea of witchers and the complicated place they occupy in the world’s society, the dark echoes of fairy tales in many of the stories, and the Slavic-flavored monsters (Leshen are my favorite). Curious about the original source material, I bought the first book of the Witcher series by Andrzej Sapkowski, which happened to be a collection of short stories. In it, I found evidence of the game’s creators’ love and care for the world; the short stories clearly had inspired a number of the side quests and had each been beautifully translated to the video-game medium. It was an enjoyable read, echoing my experiences in the game. So I bought the rest of the books. And then I found out there was a board game. And then the Netflix adaptation was released. And then a new board game was in development. And a mobile game. An animated movie was released on Netflix. It was a Witcher Renaissance!

