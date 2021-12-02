ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stars arrive at 'The Witcher' season 2 premiere

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cast of Netflix's epic fantasy series...

mxdwn.com

‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ Teaser Trailer Released

Two years following the release of the feature film Downton Abbey, the teaser trailer for the sequel Downton Abbey: A New Era has dropped. This time it seems the Crowley family is on an adventure to the south of France. The British historical drama television series ran for six seasons, and the story continues for the second time on the big screen following a revelation from the matriarch, the Dowager Countess.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

“Uncharted” & “Witcher” Stars Talk Injuries

One highly visible difference between actor Tom Holland’s “Spider-Man” films and the upcoming film adaptation of the “Uncharted” game series, is that in the latter we’ll get to see a lot more of his face during action sequences. It’s a small change on screen, but a big one to the...
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

The Witcher Season 2: Plot, Cast, Trailer, Release Date & More

Netflix's The Witcher Season 2 already wrapped up production, and despite the show being impacted by COVID-19, the show has been moving ahead. Based on the book series of the same title by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, the fantasy series follows the adventures of Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), a magical monster hunter who traverses a medieval-inspired world. The first season introduced Geralt, the quarter-elf sorceress Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and Ciri, a princess with magical gifts.
TV SERIES
Hollywood News

New trailer for Prime Video original series ‘With Love’

Prime Video has released a brand new trailer for their upcoming series, WIth Love which will premiere on the service in December. All of the episodes are written and executive produced by Gloria Calderón, and land on 17th December. This new limited series on Prime Video stars Emeraude Toubia, Mark...
TV SERIES
TVShowsAce

‘The Witcher’: New Season December 17th, Rumors Of What’s To Come

Netflix is at it again. Adaptations from the popular book series from Andrzej Sapkowski have already seen success. The video games have grown in popularity with each release, but Netflix’s take on the property remains more faithful to the source material. Henry Cavil is set to return on December 17th to explore the dark and magical world. There is no lack of excitement in the fan communities buzzing about the Witcher’s return. However, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t critics of some of the choices surrounding the show.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 4 Will Premiere This Week for International Viewers After All

In a turn of events only possible for the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery, it looks like international fans of Star Trek: Discovery will be getting access to the series’ fourth season earlier than anticipated. In a turnaround from their recent announcement that the Trek series would not return to international audiences until early 2022, as opposed to premiering day-and-date with its American airings, Paramount has announced that the fourth season will premiere internationally on November 26, just over a week after its American premiere.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

The Witcher season 2 reveals first look at disgusting new monster

Netflix has released a new teaser for season 2 of The Witcher in which we get a first look at one of the disgusting new monsters Geralt is going to fight. In a new short clip shared by the streamer on social media, we see the valiant Witcher (played by Henry Cavill) face off against a giant bug.
TV SERIES
SuperHeroHype

Geralt Faces a Myriapod In The Witcher Season 2’s New Preview Clip

Geralt Faces a Myriapod In The Witcher Season 2’s New Preview Clip. Being a Witcher is a pretty thankless job in Andrzej Sapkowski’s fantasy novels. It’s a calling, but Witchers aren’t particularly popular on the Continent. In fact they are only slightly more tolerated so than the monsters they slay. Regardless, Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia still has to do his duty, even if no one is watching. In this case, it’s probably a good thing, because Geralt is in over his head in The Witcher season 2’s newest preview clip.
TV SERIES
horrornewsnetwork.net

‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Clip Teases Dangerous Monsters

A Witcher is only as good as the monsters he faces, right?. Given that, the upcoming second season of the popular Netflix horror/fantasy series The Witcher looks to be off to a rousing start. The new season kicks off Dec. 17, and a teaser clip, courtesy of comicbook.com, dropped this week to herald the arrival of a monster even Geralt will have problems with. Check out the short video below.
TV SERIES
twincitiesgeek.com

4 Cocktail Potions to Prepare You for The Witcher Season 2

I was introduced to the Witcher universe by the video game The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. I was fascinated with the setting and the lore: I loved the idea of witchers and the complicated place they occupy in the world’s society, the dark echoes of fairy tales in many of the stories, and the Slavic-flavored monsters (Leshen are my favorite). Curious about the original source material, I bought the first book of the Witcher series by Andrzej Sapkowski, which happened to be a collection of short stories. In it, I found evidence of the game’s creators’ love and care for the world; the short stories clearly had inspired a number of the side quests and had each been beautifully translated to the video-game medium. It was an enjoyable read, echoing my experiences in the game. So I bought the rest of the books. And then I found out there was a board game. And then the Netflix adaptation was released. And then a new board game was in development. And a mobile game. An animated movie was released on Netflix. It was a Witcher Renaissance!
VIDEO GAMES
95.5 FM WIFC

Real and virtual fans attend ‘The Witcher’ London premiere

LONDON (Reuters) – The cast of Netflix’s “The Witcher” hit the red carpet in London’s Leicester Square on Wednesday for the premiere of the second season of the epic fantasy series that fans attended in person and virtually. Based on the series of novels by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, the...
TV SERIES

