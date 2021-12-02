Frontier Airlines is adding 18 nonstop routes, including 6 in New England

The routes begin in February.

A Frontier Airlines plane. Frontier Airlines

Low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines is rolling out 18 nonstop routes in 2022, six of which are in New England.

Frontier announced Tuesday that it will fly between Logan International Airport and San Juan Airport in Puerto Rico four times weekly beginning Feb. 17.

Connecticut travelers at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks can get to Mexico’s Cancun International Airport three times weekly beginning Feb. 17 and San Juan Airport three times weekly beginning Feb. 18.

At Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport in Providence, the carrier will fly daily to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport beginning Feb. 17 and weekly to Cancun starting Feb. 19.

Portland, Maine, travelers can get to Fort Lauderdale weekly on Frontier beginning Feb. 19.

Brand new destinations among the 18 routes include Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, and Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Introductory fares on the New England routes range from $49 to $99 through Dec. 6 and are valid for travel between Feb. 17 and April 14.

“These new flights complement our already expansive network in the Caribbean, Mexico and South Florida, and we look forward to welcoming travelers onboard to these popular vacation destinations this winter, and beyond,” Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial for Frontier Airlines, said in a statement.