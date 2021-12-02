ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paths & Danger

Gamespot

Polygon Hunter

TECHNOLOGY
VR Pictures

VR Pictures

PHOTOGRAPHY
Death Code

Death Code

#Paths Danger
VR Sky Walk

VR Sky Walk

VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Splash Fly Fire

VIDEO GAMES
Moto Roller

Moto Roller

VIDEO GAMES
honknews.com

Path of Exile – How to Identify Items

When playing Path of Exile, you’re going to come across a wealth of items. You can find and sell items with outlets such as PoE Trade, and there’s a number of different options for you to go with when you get your desired item. As you progress through the game,...
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
Gamespot

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Mythbusting and Testing

You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Halo Infinite's multiplayer has already had its share of off-the-wall combat moments that have left us with more questions than answers. Check out our list of myths that need some verification or busting.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

New Horizon Forbidden West Details Dive Deep on Swimming Robots

Horizon Forbidden West is due out February 18, 2022, and there's still a lot we don't know about Aloy's next adventure. But in a new post on the PlayStation Blog, Guerilla’s community lead, Bo de Vries, outlined some of the big changes the team is making in for the upcoming sequel to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn.
VIDEO GAMES
New York Post

This deadly ‘Megaspider’ can penetrate human fingernails with 1-inch fangs

This poisonous “megaspider” is an arachnophobe’s biggest nightmare. A zoo in Somersby, Australia was left flabbergasted after receiving an anonymous donation of a giant funnel web spider — armed with powerful fangs that can pierce a human fingernail. A Facebook clip of the creepy crawly is currently blowing up online.
ANIMALS
allthatsinteresting.com

11 Of Ancient Earth’s Most Unbelievable Prehistoric Animals

Maybe Bigfoot doesn’t exist — or maybe he does. But in any case, a similarly gigantic beast did once walk the earth. Gigantopithecus blacki, a prehistoric giant ape, could give Bigfoot a run for his money. Like Bigfoot, however, G.blacki is elusive. Scientists have few fossils of them, and the...
WILDLIFE
CNET

How to clear your cache, cookies on your Android phone's web browser

Your Android phone's web browser may have built up quite the collection of data while browsing the internet. This data, which typically fills your web browser's cache and cookies, can help improve how quickly your browser loads by saving assets from websites you frequently visit as well as saving preferences, such as letting you stay logged into websites.
CELL PHONES
Gamespot

Fortnite Chapter 2 Every In Game Story Event Gameplay

Fortnite Chapter 2 had 5 major in game story events including: Device, Devourer of Worlds, Zero Crisis Finale, Operation Sky Fire, and The End. With Fortnite Chapter 2 coming to an end relive all these moments one more time.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Flipped Overview Trailer

Due to a particularly cold winter, the first thing you’ll notice about the Island is that the western half’s a wintry biome. Perhaps stop by the suburban Greasy Grove, the industrial Logjam Lumberyard, and other locales. Like warmer weather? To the east are the tropics, with coastal keys, palm trees, and weathered sights to see. Although The Seven have outposts all throughout the Island, the tropics are home to their home, the “Sanctuary.” This compound is right next to the coast, where you can get a clear view of the colossal rock statue of The Foundation. And speaking of colossal, the towering, web-covered Daily Bugle building is also in the area. Like even warmer weather? In the south you can find the desert (some of it decorated in snow), but this desert isn’t barren on interesting places. Go off-road racing at Chonker’s Speedway, revel in cozy living at Condo Canyon, and something that will wet even the driest eyes, “come on down” to the returning Butter Barn. A fresh slate of weapons awaits you on the Island. Here’s a rundown of what’s new! Ranger Assault Rifle Made for distance!
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

What's New In Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: New Map, Spider-Man, And More

Fortnite Chapter 3 is here, and in this new era for Epic's burgeoning metaverse, you can expect the biggest changes to the game in years. Sporting improved physics on a new island with weather effects and more, here's Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 1 at a glance. We'll be bringing you continued coverage, quest guides, and everything else Fortnite-related as soon as the game is back online. Stay tuned! For now, here's what to expect when you first step onto the new Fortnite island.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Apex Legends Loses Game Director And Design Director

Apex Legends game director Chad Grenier is leaving Respawn. Grenier, who was a co-founding member of Respawn and has worked there for the past 11 years, said in a blog post that it's been an "unforgettable ride" working with Respawn for so long. Design director Jason McCord has left Respawn as well.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Hatsune Miku: COLORFUL STAGE!

COMICS
Gamespot

All New Weapons And Items In Fortnite Chapter 3

Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 1 is here, and that means so too is a new loot pool. More than just a remixed pile of guns and items up for grabs, the new Fortnite Chapter 3 means brand-new guns, healing items, and more are available for players on the new island of Artemis. Here's what to expect for new weapons and items when you drop in.
VIDEO GAMES

