YORK - A 19-year-old man died Saturday night after a shooting in the 500 block of East Boundary Avenue, city police said. Few details have been released, but police said they were dispatched to the incident shortly before 10:30 p.m., and learned that two victims, the 19-year-old and a 15-year-old girl, were taken to Wellspan York Hospital in a private vehicle. The 19-year-old was pronounced dead at 11:09 p.m. The 15-year-old is expected to survive, police said.

YORK, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO