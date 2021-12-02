ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HotStats: Omicron threatens hotel performance recovery

By Hotel Business
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOmicron, the newest COVID-19 variant, has already spooked markets and caused travel bans from some southern Africa countries. Though nascent, there is the reality and worry that the new strain could derail the hotel industry’s fledgling recovery, in particular if plans move forward to tighten testing policies, like in the U.S.,...

