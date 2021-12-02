HotStats: Omicron threatens hotel performance recovery

Switzerland is lifting its 10-day quarantine requirement for British travellers.The country imposed the measure on those entering from the UK, plus the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Egypt and Malawi, on 27 November in response to the threat of the omicron variant.But from tomorrow, officials have announced that all destinations will be removed from its quarantine list.Instead, international arrivals will face stricter testing rules, required to take a PCR or rapid antigen test between the fourth and seventh day after arrival, in addition to presenting a negative PCR upon entry. In other travel news, Germany has imposed a lockdown on all unvaccinated residents, with leaders in discussions about making vaccination mandatory by February.Follow the latest travel news below: Read More Can I travel to France from the UK? All the testing and entry rules you need to knowPCR tests for travel: The cheapest ways to buy onePCR tests and self-isolation: What are the new rules for travellers?

