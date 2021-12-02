ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

A cortical circuit for audio-visual predictions

By Aleena R. Garner
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLearned associations between stimuli in different sensory modalities can shape the way we perceive these stimuli. However, it is not well understood how these interactions are mediated or at what level of the processing hierarchy they occur. Here we describe a neural mechanism by which an auditory input can shape visual...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Analyzing artificial intelligence systems for the prediction of atrial fibrillation from sinus-rhythm ECGs including demographics and feature visualization

Atrial fibrillation (AF) is an abnormal heart rhythm, asymptomatic in many cases, that causes several health problems and mortality in population. This retrospective study evaluates the ability of different AI-based models to predict future episodes of AF from electrocardiograms (ECGs) recorded during normal sinus rhythm. Patients are divided into two classes according to AF occurrence or sinus rhythm permanence along their several ECGs registry. In the constrained scenario of balancing the age distributions between classes, our best AI model predicts future episodes of AF with area under the curve (AUC) 0.79 (0.72"“0.86). Multiple scenarios and age-sex-specific groups of patients are considered, achieving best performance of prediction for males older than 70Â years. These results point out the importance of considering different demographic groups in the analysis of AF prediction, showing considerable performance gaps among them. In addition to the demographic analysis, we apply feature visualization techniques to identify the most important portions of the ECG signals in the task of AF prediction, improving this way the interpretability and understanding of the AI models. These results and the simplicity of recording ECGs during check-ups add feasibility to clinical applications of AI-based models.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Bimanual digit training improves right-hand dexterity in older adults by reactivating declined ipsilateral motor-cortical inhibition

Improving deteriorated sensorimotor functions in older individuals is a social necessity in a super-aging society. Previous studies suggested that the declined interhemispheric sensorimotor inhibition observed in older adults is associated with their deteriorated hand/finger dexterity. Here, we examined whether bimanual digit exercises, which can train the interhemispheric inhibitory system, improve deteriorated hand/finger dexterity in older adults. Forty-eight healthy, right-handed, older adults (65"“78Â years old) were divided into two groups, i.e., the bimanual (BM) digit training and right-hand (RH) training groups, and intensive daily training was performed for 2Â months. Before and after the training, we evaluated individual right hand/finger dexterity using a peg task, and the individual state of interhemispheric sensorimotor inhibition by analyzing ipsilateral sensorimotor deactivation via functional magnetic resonance imaging when participants experienced a kinesthetic illusory movement of the right-hand without performing any motor tasks. Before training, the degree of reduction/loss of ipsilateral motor-cortical deactivation was associated with dexterity deterioration. After training, the dexterity improved only in the BM group, and the dexterity improvement was correlated with reduction in ipsilateral motor-cortical activity. The capability of the brain to inhibit ipsilateral motor-cortical activity during a simple right-hand sensory-motor task is tightly related to right-hand dexterity in older adults.
FITNESS
Nature.com

Cortical complexity in world trade center responders with chronic posttraumatic stress disorder

Approximately 23% of World Trade Center (WTC) responders are experiencing chronic posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) associated with their exposures at the WTC following the terrorist attacks of 9/11/2001, which has been demonstrated to be a risk factor for cognitive impairment raising concerns regarding their brain health. Cortical complexity, as measured by analyzing Fractal Dimension (FD) from T1 MRI brain images, has been reported to be reduced in a variety of psychiatric and neurological conditions. In this report, we hypothesized that FD would be also reduced in a case-control sample of 99 WTC responders as a result of WTC-related PTSD. The results of our surface-based morphometry cluster analysis found alterations in vertex clusters of complexity in WTC responders with PTSD, with marked reductions in regions within the frontal, parietal, and temporal cortices, in addition to whole-brain absolute bilateral and unilateral complexity. Furthermore, region of interest analysis identified that the magnitude of changes in regional FD severity was associated with increased PTSD symptoms (reexperiencing, avoidance, hyperarousal, negative affect) severity. This study confirms prior findings on FD and psychiatric disorders and extends our understanding of FD associations with posttraumatic symptom severity. The complex and traumatic experiences that led to WTC-related PTSD were associated with reductions in cortical complexity. Future work is needed to determine whether reduced cortical complexity arose prior to, or concurrently with, onset of PTSD.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Progressive modulation of resting-state brain activity during neurofeedback of positive-social emotion regulation networks

Neurofeedback allows for the self-regulation of brain circuits implicated in specific maladaptive behaviors, leading to persistent changes in brain activity and connectivity. Positive-social emotion regulation neurofeedback enhances emotion regulation capabilities, which is critical for reducing the severity of various psychiatric disorders. Training dorsomedial prefrontal cortex (dmPFC) to exert a top-down influence on bilateral amygdala during positive-social emotion regulation progressivelyÂ (linearly) modulates connectivity within the trained network and induces positive mood. However, the processes during rest that interleave the neurofeedback training remain poorly understood. We hypothesized that short resting periods at the end of training sessions of positive-social emotion regulation neurofeedback would show alterations within emotion regulation and neurofeedback learning networks. We used complementary model-based and data-driven approaches to assess how resting-state connectivity relates to neurofeedback changes at the end of training sessions. In the experimental group, we found lower progressive dmPFC self-inhibition and an increase of connectivity in networks engaged in emotion regulation, neurofeedback learning, visuospatial processing, and memory. Our findings highlight a large-scale synergy between neurofeedback and resting-state brain activity and connectivity changes within the target network and beyond. This work contributes to our understanding of concomitant learning mechanisms post training and facilitates development of efficient neurofeedback training.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dio#Predictability#Visual System#Virtual Environment
Nature.com

Insights into the changes in the proteome of Alzheimer disease elucidated by a meta-analysis

Mass spectrometry (MS)-based proteomics is a powerful tool to explore pathogenic changes of a disease in an unbiased manner and has been used extensively in Alzheimer disease (AD) research. Here, by performing a meta-analysis of high-quality proteomic studies, we address which pathological changes are observed consistently and therefore most likely are of great importance for AD pathogenesis. We retrieved datasets, comprising a total of 21,588 distinct proteins identified across 857 postmortem human samples, from ten studies using labeled or label-free MS approaches. Our meta-analysis findings showed significant alterations of 757 and 1,195 proteins in AD in the labeled and label-free datasets, respectively. Only 33 proteins, some of which were associated with synaptic signaling, had the same directional change across the individual studies. However, despite alterations in individual proteins being different between the labeled andÂ the label-free datasets, several pathways related to synaptic signaling, oxidative phosphorylation, immune response and extracellular matrix were commonly dysregulated in AD. These pathways represent robust changes in the human AD brain and warrant further investigation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Hadal aragonite records venting of stagnant paleoseawater in the hydrated forearc mantle

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 2, ArticleÂ number:Â 243 (2021) Cite this article. The hadal zone at trenches is a unique region where forearc mantle rocks are directly exposed at the ocean floor owing to tectonic erosion. Circulation of seawater in the mantle rock induces carbonate precipitation within the deep-sea forearc mantle, but the timescale and rates of the circulation are unclear. Here we investigated a peculiar occurrence of calcium carbonate (aragonite) in forearc mantle rocks recovered from ~6400"‰m water depth in the Izu"“Ogasawara Trench. On the basis of microtextures, strontium"“carbon"“oxygen isotope geochemistry, and radiocarbon analysis, we found that the aragonite is sourced from seawater that accumulated for more than 42,000 years. Aragonite precipitation is triggered by episodic rupture events that expel the accumulated fluids at 10âˆ’2"“10âˆ’1"‰m"‰sâˆ’1 and which continue for a few decades at most. We suggest that the recycling of subducted seawater from the shallowest forearc mantle influences carbon transport from the surface to Earth's interior.
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Possible pair-graphene structures govern the thermodynamic properties of arbitrarily stacked few-layer graphene

The thermodynamic properties of few-layer graphene arbitrarily stacked on LiNbO3 crystal were characterized by measuring the parameters of a surface acoustic wave as it passed through the graphene/LiNbO3 interface. The parameters considered included the propagation velocity, frequency, and attenuation. Mono-, bi-, tri-, tetra-, and penta-layer graphene samples were prepared by transferring individual graphene layers onto LiNbO3 crystal surfaces at room temperature. Intra-layer lattice deformation was observed in all five samples. Further inter-layer lattice deformation was confirmed in samples with odd numbers of layers. The inter-layer lattice deformation caused stick"“slip friction at the graphene/LiNbO3 interface near the temperature at which the layers were stacked. The thermal expansion coefficient of the deformed few-layer graphene transitioned from positive to negative as the number of layers increased. To explain the experimental results, we proposed a few-layer graphene even"“odd layer number stacking order effect. A stable pair-graphene structure formed preferentially in the few-layer graphene. In even-layer graphene, the pair-graphene structure formed directly on the LiNbO3 substrate. Contrasting phenomena were noted with odd-layer graphene. Single-layer graphene was bound to the substrate after the stable pair-graphene structure was formed. The pair-graphene structure affected the stacking order and inter-layer lattice deformation of few-layer graphene substantially.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Thermo-optically induced transparency on a photonic chip

Controlling the optical response of a medium through suitably tuned coherent electromagnetic fields is highly relevant in a number of potential applications, from all-optical modulators to optical storage devices. In particular, electromagnetically induced transparency (EIT) is an established phenomenon in which destructive quantum interference creates a transparency window over a narrow spectral range around an absorption line, which, in turn, allows to slow and ultimately stop light due to the anomalous refractive index dispersion. Here we report on the observation of a new form of both induced transparency and amplification of a weak probe beam in a strongly driven silicon photonic crystal resonator at room temperature. The effect is based on the oscillating temperature field induced in a nonlinear optical cavity, and it reproduces many of the key features of EIT while being independent of either atomic or mechanical resonances. Such thermo-optically induced transparency will allow a versatile implementation of EIT-analogs in an integrated photonic platform, at almost arbitrary wavelength of interest, room temperature and in a practical, low cost, and scalable system.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Nature.com

A crystalline radical cation derived from Thiele's hydrocarbon with redox range beyond 1"‰V

Thiele's hydrocarbon occupies a central role as an open-shell platform for new organic materials, however little is known about its redox behaviour. While recent synthetic approaches involving symmetrical carbene substitution of the CPh2 termini yield isolable neutral/dicationic analogues, the intervening radical cations are much more difficult to isolate, due to narrow compatible redox ranges (typically < 0.25"‰V). Here we show that a hybrid BN/carbene approach allows access to an unsymmetrical analogue of Thiele's hydrocarbon 1, and that this strategy confers markedly enhanced stability on the radical cation. 1"¢+ is stable across an exceptionally wide redox range (>Â 1"‰V), permitting its isolation in crystalline form. Further single-electron oxidation affords borenium dication 12+, thereby establishing an organoboron redox system fully characterized in all three redox states. We perceive that this strategy can be extended to other transient organic radicals to widen their redox stability window and facilitate their isolation.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

RIPK1 dephosphorylation and kinase activation by PPP1R3G/PP1Î³ promote apoptosis and necroptosis

Receptor-interacting protein kinase 1Â (RIPK1) is a key regulator of inflammation and cell death. Many sites on RIPK1, including serine 25, are phosphorylated to inhibit its kinase activity and cell death. How these inhibitory phosphorylation sites are dephosphorylated is poorly understood. Using a sensitized CRISPR whole-genome knockout screen, we discover that protein phosphatase 1 regulatory subunit 3G (PPP1R3G) is required for RIPK1-dependent apoptosis and type I necroptosis. Mechanistically, PPP1R3G recruits its catalytic subunit protein phosphatase 1"‰gamma (PP1Î³) to complex I to remove inhibitory phosphorylations of RIPK1. A PPP1R3G mutant which does not bind PP1Î³ fails to rescue RIPK1 activation and cell death. Furthermore, chemical prevention of RIPK1 inhibitory phosphorylations or mutation of serine 25 of RIPK1 to alanine largely restores cell death in PPP1R3G-knockout cells. Finally, Ppp1r3gâˆ’/âˆ’ mice are protected from tumor necrosis factor-induced systemic inflammatory response syndrome, confirming the important role of PPP1R3G in regulating apoptosis and necroptosis in vivo.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Bayesian optimization with adaptive surrogate models for automated experimental design

Bayesian optimization (BO) is an indispensable tool to optimize objective functions that either do not have known functional forms or are expensive to evaluate. Currently, optimal experimental design is always conducted within the workflow of BO leading to more efficient exploration of the design space compared to traditional strategies. This can have a significant impact on modern scientific discovery, in particular autonomous materials discovery, which can be viewed as an optimization problem aimed at looking for the maximum (or minimum) point for the desired materials properties. The performance of BO-based experimental design depends not only on the adopted acquisition function but also on the surrogate models that help to approximate underlying objective functions. In this paper, we propose a fully autonomous experimental design framework that uses more adaptive and flexible Bayesian surrogate models in a BO procedure, namely Bayesian multivariate adaptive regression splines and Bayesian additive regression trees. They can overcome the weaknesses of widely used Gaussian process-based methods when faced with relatively high-dimensional design space or non-smooth patterns of objective functions. Both simulation studies and real-world materials science case studies demonstrate their enhanced search efficiency and robustness.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Revealing nano-scale lattice distortions in implanted material with 3D Bragg ptychography

Small ion-irradiation-induced defects can dramatically alter material properties and speed up degradation. Unfortunately, most of the defects irradiation creates are below the visibility limit of state-of-the-art microscopy. As such, our understanding of their impact is largely based on simulations with major unknowns. Here we present an x-ray crystalline microscopy approach, able to image with high sensitivity, nano-scale 3D resolution and extended field of view, the lattice strains and tilts in crystalline materials. Using this enhanced Bragg ptychography tool, we study the damage helium-ion-irradiation produces in tungsten, revealing a series of crystalline details in the 3D sample. Our results lead to the conclusions that few-atom-large 'invisible' defects are likely isotropic in orientation and homogeneously distributed. A partially defect-denuded region is observed close to a grain boundary. These findings open up exciting perspectives for the modelling of irradiation damage and the detailed analysis of crystalline properties in complex materials.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Water sources aggregate parasites with increasing effects in more arid conditions

Shifts in landscape heterogeneity and climate can influence animal movement in ways that profoundly alter disease transmission. Water sources that are foci of animal activity have great potential to promote disease transmission, but it is unknown how this varies across a range of hosts and climatic contexts. For fecal-oral parasites, water resources can aggregate many different hosts in small areas, concentrate infectious material, and function as disease hotspots. This may be exacerbated where water is scarce and for species requiring frequent water access. Working in an East African savanna, we show via experimental and observational methods that water sources increase the density of wild and domestic herbivore feces and thus, the concentration of fecal-oral parasites in the environment, by up to two orders of magnitude. We show that this effect is amplified in drier areas and drier periods, creating dynamic and heterogeneous disease landscapes across space and time. We also show that herbivore grazing behaviors that expose them to fecal-oral parasites often increase at water sources relative to background sites, increasing potential parasite transmission at these hotspots. Critically, this effect varies by herbivore species, with strongest effects for two animals of concern for conservation and development: elephants and cattle.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Myeloid-associated differentiation marker is a novel SP-A-associated transmembrane protein whose expression on airway epithelial cells correlates with asthma severity

Surfactant protein A (SP-A) is well-known for its protective role in pulmonary immunity. Previous studies from our group have shown that SP-A mediates eosinophil activities, including degranulation and apoptosis. In order to identify potential binding partners on eosinophils for SP-A, eosinophil lysates were subjected to SP-A pull-down and tandem mass spectrometry (MS/MS) analysis. We identified one membrane-bound protein, myeloid-associated differentiation marker (MYADM), as a candidate SP-A binding partner. Blocking MYADM on mouse and human eosinophils ex vivo prevented SP-A from inducing apoptosis; blocking MYADM in vivo led to increased persistence of eosinophilia and airway hyper-responsiveness in an ovalbumin (OVA) allergy model and increased airways resistance and mucus production in a house dust mite (HDM) asthma model. Examination of a subset of participants in the Severe Asthma Research Program (SARP) cohort revealed a significant association between epithelial expression of MYADM in asthma patients and parameters of airway inflammation, including: peripheral blood eosinophilia, exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO) and the number of exacerbations in the past 12Â months. Taken together, our studies provide the first evidence of MYADM as a novel SP-A-associated protein that is necessary for SP-A to induce eosinophil apoptosis and we bring to light the potential importance of this previously unrecognized transmembrane protein in patients with asthma.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

The caspase-6"“p62 axis modulates p62 droplets based autophagy in a dominant-negative manner

SQSTM1/p62, as a major autophagy receptor, forms droplets that are critical for cargo recognition, nucleation, and clearance. p62 droplets also function as liquid assembly platforms to allow the formation of autophagosomes at their surfaces. It is unknown how p62-droplet formation is regulated under physiological or pathological conditions. Here, we report that p62-droplet formation is selectively blocked by inflammatory toxicity, which induces cleavage of p62 by caspase-6 at a novel cleavage site D256, a conserved site across human, mouse, rat, and zebrafish. The N-terminal cleavage product is relatively stable, whereas the C-terminal product appears undetectable. Using a variety of cellular models, we show that the p62 N-terminal caspase-6 cleavage product (p62-N) plays a dominant-negative role to block p62-droplet formation. In vitro p62 phase separation assays confirm this observation. Dominant-negative regulation of p62-droplet formation by caspase-6 cleavage attenuates p62 droplets dependent autophagosome formation. Our study suggests a novel pathway to modulate autophagy through the caspase-6"“p62 axis under certain stress stimuli.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Intrinsic cerebellar functional connectivity of social cognition and theory of mind in first-episode psychosis patients

Neuroimaging studies have revealed how intrinsic dysconnectivity among cortical regions of the mentalizing network (MENT) and the mirror neuron system (MNS) could explain the theory of mind (ToM) deficit in schizophrenia patients. However, despite the concurrent involvement of the cerebellum with the cortex in social cognition, the dysfunction in intrinsic interplay between the cerebellar nodes of MENT/MNS and the cortex in schizophrenia patients remains unknown. Thus, we aimed to investigate whether resting-state cerebello"“cortical dysconnectivity exists in first-episode psychosis (FEP) patients in relationship with their ToM deficit. A total of 37 FEP patients and 80 healthy controls (HCs) underwent resting-state functional magnetic resonance imaging. Using a priori-defined cerebellar seeds that functionally connect to the MENT (right crus II) and MNS (right crus I), we compared cerebello"“cortical functional connectivities (FCs) in FEP patients and HCs. Correlations between cerebello"“parietal connectivities and ToM performance were investigated in FEP patients. FEP patients showed hyperconnectivity between the right crus II and anterior cingulate gyrus and between the right crus I and supplementary motor area, bilateral postcentral gyrus, and right central/parietal operculum (CO/PO). Hypoconnectivity was found between the right crus II and left supramarginal gyrus (SMG) in FEP patients. FCs between the right crus II and left SMG and between the right crus I and right CO/PO were significantly correlated with ToM scores in FEP patients. In accordance with the "cognitive dysmetria" hypothesis, our results highlight the importance of cerbello-cortical dysconnectivities in understanding social cognitive deficits in schizophrenia patients.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Transmissive-detected laser speckle contrast imaging for blood flow monitoring in thick tissue: from Monte Carlo simulation to experimental demonstration

Laser speckle contrast imaging (LSCI) is a powerful tool to monitor blood flow distribution and has been widely used in studies of microcirculation, both for animal and clinical applications. Conventionally, LSCI usually works on reflective-detected mode. However, it could provide promising temporal and spatial resolution for in vivo applications only with the assistance of various tissue windows, otherwise, the overlarge superficial static speckle would extremely limit its contrast and resolution. Here, we systematically investigated the capability of transmissive-detected LSCI (TR-LSCI) for blood flow monitoring in thick tissue. Using Monte Carlo simulation, we theoretically compared the performance of transmissive and reflective detection. It was found that the reflective-detected mode was better when the target layer was at the very surface, but the imaging quality would rapidly decrease with imaging depth, while the transmissive-detected mode could obtain a much stronger signal-to-background ratio (SBR) for thick tissue. We further proved by tissue phantom, animal, and human experiments that in a certain thickness of tissue, TR-LSCI showed remarkably better performance for thick-tissue imaging, and the imaging quality would be further improved if the use of longer wavelengths of near-infrared light. Therefore, both theoretical and experimental results demonstrate that TR-LSCI is capable of obtaining thick-tissue blood flow information and holds great potential in the field of microcirculation research.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Supervised training of spiking neural networks for robust deployment on mixed-signal neuromorphic processors

Mixed-signal analog/digital circuits emulate spiking neurons and synapses with extremely high energy efficiency, an approach known as "neuromorphic engineering". However, analog circuits are sensitive to process-induced variation among transistors in a chip ("device mismatch"). For neuromorphic implementation of Spiking Neural Networks (SNNs), mismatch causes parameter variation between identically-configured neurons and synapses. Each chip exhibits a different distribution of neural parameters, causing deployed networks to respond differently between chips. Current solutions to mitigate mismatch based on per-chip calibration or on-chip learning entail increased design complexity, area and cost, making deployment of neuromorphic devices expensive and difficult. Here we present a supervised learning approach that produces SNNs with high robustness to mismatch and other common sources of noise. Our method trains SNNs to perform temporal classification tasks by mimicking a pre-trained dynamical system, using a local learning rule from non-linear control theory. We demonstrate our method on two tasks requiring temporalÂ memory, and measure the robustness of our approach to several forms of noise and mismatch. We show that our approach is more robust than common alternatives for training SNNs. Our method provides robust deployment of pre-trained networks on mixed-signal neuromorphic hardware, without requiring per-device training or calibration.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

SET activation of nitroarenes by 2-azaallyl anions as a straightforward access to 2,5-dihydro-1,2,4-oxadiazoles

The use of nitroarenes as amino sources in synthesis is challenging. Herein is reported an unusual, straightforward, and transition metal-free method for the net [3 + 2]-cycloaddition reaction of 2-azaallyl anions with nitroarenes. The products of this reaction are diverse 2,5-dihydro-1,2,4-oxadiazoles (>40 examples, up to 95% yield). This method does not require an external reductant to reduce nitroarenes, nor does it employ nitrosoarenes, which are often used in N"“O cycloadditions. Instead, it is proposed that the 2-azaallyl anions, which behave as super electron donors (SEDs), deliver an electron to the nitroarene to generate a nitroarene radical anion. A downstream 2-azaallyl radical coupling with a newly formed nitrosoarene is followed by ring closure to afford the observed products. This proposed reaction pathway is supported by computational studies and experimental evidence. Overall, this method uses readily available materials, is green, and exhibits a broad scope.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Low energy electrodynamics of CrI layered ferromagnet

We report on the optical properties from terahertz (THz) to Near-Infrared (NIR) of the layered magnetic compound CrI3 at various temperatures, both in the paramagnetic and ferromagnetic phase. In the NIR spectral range, we observe an insulating electronic gap around 1.1 eV which strongly hardens with decreasing temperature. The blue shift observed represents a record in insulating materials and it is a fingerprint of a strong electron-phonon interaction. Moreover, a further gap hardening is observed below the Curie temperature, indicating the establishment of an effective interaction between electrons and magnetic degrees of freedom in the ferromagnetic phase. Similar interactions are confirmed by the disappearance of some phonon modes in the same phase, as expected from a spin-lattice interaction theory. Therefore, the optical properties of CrI3 reveal a complex interaction among electronic, phononic and magnetic degrees of freedom, opening many possibilities for its use in 2-Dimensional heterostructures.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy