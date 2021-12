I’ve been asked about the significance of Chanukah as it pertains to us today. Is it just a Jewish version of a mid-winter holiday?. The story of Chanukah transpired in the year 139 B.C.E. under the tyrannical rule of king Antiochus. The infamous Syrian-Greek ruler decreed that Jewish worship was prohibited under penalty of death. Thousands of Jews were killed. The Holy Temple which stood for hundreds of years on what we know today as the Temple Mount, was desecrated.

MANHASSET, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO