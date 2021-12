The Minnesota Department of Agriculture confirmed last week that the emerald ash bore was found in Nicollet and Red Wood counties. This brings the total to 30 counties in Minnesota that have the emerald ash bore. Remember there are 87 counties in Minnesota. The emerald ash bore continues to spread across Minnesota. It appears that it is just a matter of time before all of our beautiful ash trees in Minnesota will disappear? The really sad fact is we could save our ash trees if we all did our part!

