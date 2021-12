Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. This Sunday, Dec. 4, Olympic gold medalist Flora Duffy will for her sixth XTERRA world title—which would add yet another feather in her rather full cap. Her first world championship came in 2014 when the then 27-year-old took a break from ITU racing and entered her first off-road triathlon as she was looking to try something new. After a few fits and starts in her initial attempts at the more rugged form of racing, Duffy ultimately excelled—and then some. Here’s a closer look at that first big win.

SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO