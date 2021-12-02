Silversea's first hybrid-power ship to be named Silver Nova

We tend to think of tractors as purely functional vehicles, but there’s no reason one can’t turn heads, too. New Holland Agriculture has enlisted famous Italian coachbuilder Pininfarina to help design its new striking new Straddle Tractor Concept. Typically, grape vines are grown atop steep slopes separated by just about five feet of space. Because the pathways are so narrow the fruit has to be picked by hand. That’s because a conventionally sized tractor would likely damage the grapes and vines. This is why the Straddle Tractor Concept has such a distinctive physique, especially when compared to the tractors normally used...

