Silversea's first hybrid-power ship to be named Silver Nova

By Jerry Limone
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first ship in Silversea Cruises' Project Evolution venture will be named Silver Nova. Construction of the Silver Nova has begun at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany. Silversea plans to take delivery of the ship in summer 2023....

Related
cruiseindustrynews.com

Silversea Begins Construction On 2023 Newbuild, Silver Nova

Silversea Cruises announced the name of its first ship, the Silver Nova, as well as the commencement of the ship’s construction at Meyer Werft in Papenburg. The ship is one of two on order for the luxury brand under Project Evolution. Executives from Silversea and Meyer Werft marked the occasion...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
gcaptain.com

UECC Takes Delivery of World’s First Dual-Fuel LNG Battery Hybrid Car Carrier

Norwegian roll-on/roll-off shipping line UECC has taken delivery of the world’s first dual-fuel LNG battery hybrid Pure Car and Truck Carrier (PCTC). The new ship, to be named Auto Advance, is set to enter service later this year. Is the first in a series of three newbuild PCTCs – measuring 169 by 28 meters and with capacity for 3600 vehicles on 10 cargo decks – that are being delivered from China’s Jiangnan Shipyard. The remaining two are scheduled for delivery in 2022.
ECONOMY
Aviation Week

Rolls-Royce Passes Megawatt Level In Hybrid-Electric Power Tests

Rolls-Royce says it has generated more than a megawatt of power in ground runs of a hybrid-electric engine on a testbed which is designed to pave the way for future development of a hybrid-electric regional propulsion system. Described by Rolls as the world’s powerful hybrid-electric demonstrator... Subscription Required. Rolls-Royce Passes...
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

World’s First Autonomous Electric Container Ship Sets Sail

The Yara Birkeland feeder vessel is set to replace truck haulage between Yara’s plant in southern Norway and its export port in Brevik. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ECONOMY
pv-magazine.com

Brazil introduces new rules for hybrid power plants

The Brazilian energy regulator – Aneel – approved, last Tuesday, a new regulation for the operation of hybrid power plants. Resolution 954/2021 defines what hybrid projects are and establishes the rules for permitting and contracting the use of transmission systems. In addition, it defines what kind of tariffs these plants will have to pay for using the grid, and possible tariff reductions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Travel Weekly

A first look at MSC’s new ship

We test the waters aboard MSC Seashore, christened last month at its own private cay. Review by Alex Spencer. The facts: MSC Seashore is MSC’s 19th vessel and the biggest in the fleet with capacity for 5,632 passengers. It has two sister ships, MSC Seaside and MSC Seaview, but is the first since the line announced the ‘reimagined’ Seaside Evo upgrades.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Sourcing Journal

DHL Supply Chain Boosts Spot Freight Shipping Capacity

The Emerge Freight Procurement Platform is an agile, scalable platform built to find better capacity and streamline freight management. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

Pininfarina Designed a Striking New Tractor for Grape Picking

We tend to think of tractors as purely functional vehicles, but there’s no reason one can’t turn heads, too.  New Holland Agriculture has enlisted famous Italian coachbuilder Pininfarina to help design its new striking new Straddle Tractor Concept. Typically, grape vines are grown atop steep slopes separated by just about five feet of space. Because the pathways are so narrow the fruit has to be picked by hand. That’s because a conventionally sized tractor would likely damage the grapes and vines. This is why the Straddle Tractor Concept has such a distinctive physique, especially when compared to the tractors normally used...
INDUSTRY
travelweekly.com

Silversea hires Katina Athanasiou to lead sales team

Katina Athanasiou was named Silversea Cruises' senior vice president of sales, effective Dec. 1. Athanasiou stepped down as Norwegian Cruise Line's chief sales officer in June, saying the separation was amicable and due to her decision to delay getting a Covid-19 vaccination, which was a condition of her employment at NCL.
BUSINESS
AFP

Protesters hit S.Africa beaches to oppose oil exploration

Hundreds of environmentalist demonstrators gathered on South African beaches Sunday to protest against oil and gas exploration by energy giant Shell. In Cape Town protesters held up the peace symbol, banners reading "Shell in Hell" and a giant model snoek fish to highlight their concerns about the potential impact of the project on sea life. Under a dull, rainy sky, protesters in Gqeberha waved signs showing a Shell logo altered to resemble a hand showing its middle finger and calling for a boycott of the group's petrol stations. Activists say Shell's plans to search for oil and gas deposits off South Africa's beloved Wild Coast -- a key tourist attraction -- pose a danger to marine animals.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
travelweekly.com

Cayman Islands to welcome a cruise ship -- with conditions

The Cayman Islands has approved the first cruise call since cruise travel was suspended in March 2020. The Ministry of Tourism and Transport approved the Holland America's Nieuw Statendam to call on Grand Cayman on Dec. 28. The country set several conditions for the call. Grand Cayman must be the...
TRAVEL
travelweekly.com

The Hotel Barriere Le Carl Gustaf has reopened on St. Barts

A landmark St. Barts property shuttered since 2013 is breathing new life once again. The Hotel Barriere Le Carl Gustaf St. Barth, set in the foothills of Gustavia, but was built in the 1970s, closed in 2013 and was purchased in 2016, said general manager Emmanuelle Cipriani, general manager. Renovations to the property were disrupted by the 2017 hurricanes.
LIFESTYLE
AFP

Total solar eclipse plunges Antarctica into darkness

A total solar eclipse plunged Antarctica from summer into darkness early Saturday in a rare astronomical spectacle witnessed by a handful of scientists and thrill-seekers -- and countless penguins. "The visibility was excellent," said Raul Cordero of the University of Santiago de Chile (USACH), who was on site to witness "totality" at 0746 GMT, with the "ring of fire" phase lasting just over 40 seconds. Solar eclipses occur when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, casting its shadow on Earth. For the eclipse to be total, the Sun, Moon and Earth must be directly aligned. Totality was visible only in Antarctica, experienced by a small number of scientists, experts and adventure tourists -- who paid some $40,000 for the privilege.
ASTRONOMY
Robb Report

The Legendary Bitter End Resort Will Reopen With the First Overwater Suites in the British Virgin Islands

Bitter End Yacht Club is ready for a sweet new beginning. After being completely obliterated by Hurricane Irma back in 2017, the waterfront resort in the British Virgin Islands is set to reopen this winter with a very exciting new feature: the first and only overwater bungalows in the territory. Located on Virgin Gorda, Bitter End is the final island outpost before the Caribbean Sea meets the open Atlantic Ocean. This secluded spot is known as the “end of the line”, hence the moniker. Set across 64 acres, the privately-owned retreat was opened by the Hokin family in 1973 and quickly became...
TRAVEL
Sourcing Journal

Is This the World’s Warmest Jacket?

New outerwear launched with “uniquely sustainable technology powering its warmth with less material and a lighter carbon footprint.” This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

How Viscose Producer RGE Advances Sustainable Fashion in Singapore

RGE inked a three-year strategic partnership with the Textile & Fashion Federation to advocate sustainable industry practices in Singapore. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BEAUTY & FASHION

