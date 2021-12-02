ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premiere: Beartooth are a live force to be reckoned with in Dominate livestream video

Kerrang
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Beartooth gear up to make their long-awaited return to the UK and Europe early next year, the band have debuted a mind-blowingly killer livestream video from their The Journey Below performance. The virtual event originally hit the internet in July to...

www.kerrang.com

bigtakeover.com

Video Premiere: "The Skehans Song" by Simon Bromide

All the way from London comes the new feel-good single (with glowing video) for one of our favorite artists at the moment, Simon Bromide. This London-based indie rocker (real name is Simon Berridge) is most commonly known as the frontman of London trio Bromide, but has ventured out on his own over the period of Covid-19 lockdowns and social distancing. Not one to doddle and someone who can be considered a prolific artist, Simon will be releasing his debut solo album next Friday.
MUSIC
bigtakeover.com

Video Premiere: "Chase The Light" by Collect Call

Often finding ourselves looking overseas to the UK for musical delights, we also frequently turn our ears towards Brighton (a.k.a. London-on-the-sea), not surprising thanks to such artists as Nick Hudson, The Academy of Sun, Beat Hotel, Kim Thompsett and Leanie Kaleido. Today we turn our attention towards a fellow Brighton...
MUSIC
bigtakeover.com

Video Premiere: "Rewind" by Tiny Fighter

No stranger to us at The Big Takeover, indie pop outfit Tiny Fighter are back with a new single ‘Rewind’, and, in typical fashion, this means a bigger release for the Swedish-Australian collective. Oh yes, this song is the first taster of their new album of the same name. And it is as superb as anything they have ever released. Admittedly, given their consistent excellence, we are not surprised.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Reliqa premiere new video for The Bearer Of Bad News

Young Australian prog metallers Reliqa have premiered their latest video for The Bearer Of Bad News, which you can watch in full below. The new song sees the band seem inspiration from the sinister and occult. Reliqa’s latest work is a transcendental exploration into the dark art of deception, spun with themes of control and manipulation.
MUSIC
bigtakeover.com

Video Premiere: "Dreamy Dreamer" by Vakili Band

Fronted by powerhouse vocalist/songwriter/guitarist Lily Vakili, Vakili Band shares the video for their newest single, “Dreamy Dreamer,” exclusively with The Big Takeover. The video comes with the announcement of their second album, Walking Sideways, scheduled for release on February 25, 2022. Born in Honduras before living in the US, Bangkok,...
MUSIC
decibelmagazine.com

Video Premiere: SpiritWorld – “Unholy Passages”

Decibel Tour, Metal and Beer Fest, Streaming, Videos, Vinyl decibel vinyl, premiere, Spiritworld, videos. “‘Unholy Passages’ is the JAM,” says SpiritWorld mainman Stu Folsom. I mean, we could pretty much stop there and just play you the new video from SpiritWorld’s relentless riff-maker Pagan Rhythms and that’s really all the...
MUSIC
djmag.com

Premiere: Sansibar ‘Force Of Equilibrium’

Finnish producer Sansibar will release his second LP, ‘Sans Musique’, this Friday 3rd December via Belgian label Kalahari Oyster Cult. Listen to ‘Force Of Equilibrium’ below. Appetites for nostalgic rave sounds with a psychedelic edge have been on the up lately, with more and more producers pulling from the pools...
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Win Passes to Architects’ Upcoming ‘Live at Abbey Road Studios’ Livestream!

Architects will be performing an exclusive global streaming event from the legendary Abbey Road Studios in London on December 11, exciting news on its own. But this is no ordinary show: the performance will be backed by Parallax Orchestra, made up of some of England’s best and most versatile classical musicians, arranged and written by Simon Dobson, Parallax Orchestra’s conductor and a three times British Composer award (BASCA) winner for his compositions.
MUSIC
nocleansinging.com

AN NCS VIDEO PREMIERE: LIEWEAVER — “OBSESSED WITH PURITY”

In September of this waning year the Italian label Lethal Scissor Records released a debut EP named The Origin by the Ukrainian extremists Lieweaver. The band first began to coalesce in October 2018 through the union of vocalist Vasiliy Kutsenko, guitarist Alex Choopov, and drummer Bogdan Fesenko. Soon, guitarist Alex Reshetnuk joined the group, and together they released a a debut single, “Paradox Of Creation“. A few months later bassist Bogdan Khoroshilov joined the band, and in February 2021 Ruslan Kovtun (keys/synth) completed the line-up for the recording of The Origin.
ROCK MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Triptides Shares New Video for “So Many Days”

L.A.-based psych pop outfit Triptides have been on a prolific run over the past few years, finding new angles on their West Coast psychedelia. Originally started by frontman Glenn Brigman in his college town, the band’s line-up solidified as Brigman moved out west and brought on drummer Brendan Peleo-Lazar and bassist and guitarist Stephen Burns.
MUSIC
bigtakeover.com

Video Premiere: “Drifting Through” by Split Moon

L.A. star-blazers Split Moon emerge from hibernation this Friday with the blissed-out, majestic new single “Drifting Through.” It’s the first studio track the band has released since 2020’s Slow Satellite LP, and paves the way for a 4-song EP coming in early 2022. “Drifting Through” lures the listener in on...
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Beneath the Sod Premiere “Begotten of Grot” Video

Dublin-based Beneath the Sod — the mostly-solo-project of Raymond Keenaghan, also of Gourd — will release its self-titled EP on Dec. 17 through Cursed Monk Records. It is a work of atmospheric extremity, comprised of six songs running 28 minutes that, from opener “Silence of Lead” to finale “Deafness of Lead,” grips the listener with a lurching, semi-industrial sonic brutality. “Drooping Spirit” stinks of hot death. “Silence of Lead” rages to a forward riff and a drum-machine march that’s like Godflesh from the dark universe, and the cave-echo vocals, samples and rumbling, post-Khanate barely-a-song-ism of the piano-for-emphasis “Begotten of Grot” (video premiering below) — the first of two tracks to feature guest vocals from Unyielding Love‘s Richard Carson, the other being “Deafness of Lead” — follows with a further plunge into some oily abyss that only gets heavier and more maddening as it consumes across its five minutes.
MUSIC
xsnoize.com

VIDEO PREMIERE: Paper Tigers - Graceless

With US, Canadian and UK radio support, Paper Tigers surge forward with their newest single 'Graceless'. The titular track from their debut EP, set for release in early 2022, sees the bands anthemic alt-rock grooves and spidery vocals of singer Hayley Norton lead the way on one of the standout tracks of their upcoming record.
BEAUTY & FASHION
theobelisk.net

The Phantom Eye Premiere “Meaningless” Video From Chromesthesia

New York City’s The Phantom Eye self-released their debut EP, Chromesthesia, in July. The sans-bass three-piece blend progressive, near-post-metallic impulses with a kind of weighted-gaze spaciousness, drawing from the the likes of YOB or The Ocean on “Urgency Calling” or the catchy “Polluted Heart,” but there’s also a precision to their songwriting that has little room for the self-indulgence one might associate with others of a likeminded aesthetic. To wit, “Meaningless,” which is the third video (premiering below) from the five-track/25-minute offering, is a fascinating blend of elements and immediately distinguished in sound by the use of Rhodes piano as a complement to the guitar where a four-string might otherwise be. With Godmaker‘s Pete Ross on guitar and vocals, Rob McKinney on keys/vocals and Larry Hundertmark on drums, the Brooklynite trio call to mind some of the post-sludge aspects of their borough countrymen in Somnuri, without necessarily veering into the same kind of extremity.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Complex

Premiere: Mack Keane and ESTA Drop Video for Soulful Track “Open Up”

Mack Keane and ESTA are ready for you to open up to them. The R&B singer and producer linked up earlier this month for their collab single “Open Up,” and now they’re sharing a visual just as smooth as the track itself, featuring lengthy car rides, sorrowful drinking, and a great deal of emotion. The video is directed by Yavez Anthonio and shows the pair riding around Los Angeles, letting it all out and longing for something more.
MUSIC
magnetmagazine.com

MAGNET Exclusive: Premiere Of Those Pretty Wrongs’ “It’s About Love” Video

This divisive world could stand a few more songs like “It’s About Love”—even if its message is about as simple as it gets. “I’m a simple guy,” says Jody Stephens, the last living connection to massively influential commercial underachievers Big Star. “I tried to be more complicated about it, but it didn’t work.”
MUSIC
theprp.com

Cynic Premiere “Diamond Light Body” Video

Cynic‘s new album “Ascension Codes” arrived today, November 26th and with it comes the full music video for the song “Diamond Light Body“. Artwork by Martina Hoffman and Robert Venosa is featured in the clip. In other news, the band’s vocalist/guitarist Paul Masvidal will be hosting an album release party in his hometown of Miami, FL on Saturday, November 27th at Gramps.
MIAMI, FL
antiMUSIC

Video Premiere: Budderside's 'Too Far'

We are excited to premiere Budderside's brand new single "Too Far" and the track's thought providing music video, ahead of their official release tomorrow, December 3rd. The "Too Far" video literally takes fans to the Sunset Strip for a dramatic video that tackles the heavy topics of infidelity inspired murder and suicide, set to a rockin' song that perfectly blends old school with a modern industrial feel.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Album review: Like Pacific – Control My Sanity

Like Pacific have been kicking around for a fair few years now, hovering around the periphery of the underground without making much movement outside of it. For their third album, it becomes all too apparent why there haven’t been more fans reaching out and pulling them up to higher echelons. While the Toronto quintet have clearly spent a lot of time committing the pop-punk textbook to memory, on Control My Sanity they display an excessive reluctance to put it down and think more creatively.
MUSIC

