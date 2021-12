NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints’ first three game-skid since 2016 has cast doubt on their prospects for what once looked like a promising season. When they rallied to beat Tampa Bay on Oct. 31 in a game marred by starting quarterback Jameis Winston's season-ending knee injury, the Saints were on a three-game winning streak. They were on the cusp of moving into a first-place tie with the Buccaneers in the NFC South — if New Orleans could beat Atlanta the following week.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO