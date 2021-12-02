ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Reader announce show and fundraiser to help replace stolen gear

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave announced a headline gig and GoFundMe to raise money to replace their stolen gear. The band's van was broken into last Thursday on the way to their show at London's...

www.kerrang.com

