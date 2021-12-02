Palm Reader announce show and fundraiser to help replace stolen gear

Trivium have announced a pair of livestream gigs. With pre-show support from Fit For An Autopsy, the Orlando metallers will be performing from their new hometown HQ, The Hangar, as well as launching a whole new website portal of the same name. On December 11 Trivium will be playing In Waves in full, while the following weekend on December 18 is billed as Deadmans & Dragons – which Paolo Gregoletto describes as "the celebration of the last two years – two albums, The Hangar, the Metal Tour Of The Year, and of course A Light Or A Distant Mirror".

