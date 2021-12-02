ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Public health authorities investigating additional confirmed case of COVID-19 caused by the Omicron variant

By Centers for Disease Control, Prevention (CDC)
YubaNet
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDecember 2, 2021 – CDC is working with the Minnesota Department of Health and the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene to investigate a confirmed case of COVID-19 caused by the Omicron variant. The individual, a resident of Minnesota, developed mild symptoms on November 22...

yubanet.com

PUBLIC HEALTH

