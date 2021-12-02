Garth Brooks stops by KARK 4 Today to preview his stadium tour coming to Arkansas next year

Garth Brooks is returning to Arkansas for the first time in seven years, and the country music icon stopped by KARK 4 Today to talk about what fans can expect at his Stadium Tour stop at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium this spring.

The concert is scheduled for Saturday, April 23. Tickets can only be purchased through Ticketmaster with prices currently listed at $94.95. All COVID-19 rules will apply. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com/GarthBrooks .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.