ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Garth Brooks stops by KARK 4 Today to preview his stadium tour coming to Arkansas next year

By Bill Smith
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pQt1S_0dCJiXGM00

Garth Brooks is returning to Arkansas for the first time in seven years, and the country music icon stopped by KARK 4 Today to talk about what fans can expect at his Stadium Tour stop at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium this spring.

Country star Garth Brooks to perform at Razorback Stadium next year

The concert is scheduled for Saturday, April 23. Tickets can only be purchased through Ticketmaster with prices currently listed at $94.95. All COVID-19 rules will apply. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com/GarthBrooks .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 2

Related
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
462K+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy