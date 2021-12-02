Watch: Highlights From UC's 59-58 Triumph Over Miami
Abdul Ado recorded Cincinnati's first double-double of the 2021-22 season.
CINCINNATI — There weren't many offensive highlights in UC's 59-58 victory over the Miami RedHawks, but Cincinnati's social media team mined some of the best moments from the win.
Abdul Ado led the way for UC with a career-high 14 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks, and two steals. Miami had no veteran size to foil him, and it crushed their chances as the game went along. Ado got plenty of easy looks to fall, while Miami had to work hard for nearly every bucket.
Jeremiah Davenport came on strong in the final minutes as well. He finished with 14 points, and seven rebounds, including a massive board in the final moments over two other Miami players. Seemingly every game a new Bearcat leads the pack, and it's worked well enough to capture six wins through eight games.
Cincinnati battles the Bryant Bulldogs on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET in front of the home crowd at Fifth Third Arena.
Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Narrowly Edges Miami 59-58
Watch: Darrian Beavers Mic'd up Ahead of AAC Championship Game
Marcus Freeman Will Reportedly Replace Brian Kelly at Notre Dame
Report: Notre Dame Players Want Marcus Freeman as new Head Coach
Bearcats Stay at No. 4 in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings
Game Preview: UC Rekindles Hardwood Rivalry Against Miami
Bearcats Legend Tony Pike Weighs in on Luke Fickell's Future at the University of Cincinnati
Look: Brian Kelly Abruptly Leaves Notre Dame, Informs Players Over Text Message
The All Bearcats UC Football MVPs
Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Named AAC Defensive Player of the Week
UC Football Moves up to No. 3 in Latest AP Poll
Five UC Seniors Accept Invites to 2022 Senior Bowl
Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Drops Second Straight in 61-59 Loss to Monmouth
Top 2022 Edge Rusher Mario Eugenio Commits to Cincinnati
Todd McShay: 'Ohio State is Simply Better' Than Cincinnati
Final Huddle: UC Clinches Undefeated Regular Season in 35-13 win Over ECU
Game Preview: Cincinnati Looks to Avoid Road Trap Against ECU
Report: Luke Fickell Staying at Cincinnati Following This Season
Coby Bryant Named Finalist for Jim Thorpe Award
Watch: Arquon Bush Mic'd up at UC Football Practice
Bearcats Move up to No. 4 in Historic CFP Rankings
Top Recruit on Bearcats Head Coach Luke Fickell: 'He's Not Leaving'
Mario Eugenio: 'Cincinnati is a Different Vibe'
Three Man Weave: Bearcats Pass the Test Against Illinois
Darrian Beavers Named Butkus Award Finalist
Final Huddle: Statement Made on Senior Night
Game Preview: Bearcats Welcome in SMU on Senior Day
Bearcats Offer Rising 2023 Wide Receiver Tyler Williams
Watch: Myjai Sanders Mic'd up at Bearcats Practice
National College Football Writer Paints 'Probable' CFP Path for Bearcats
Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Taken in First Round in Latest Mock Draft
Alec Pierce Projected as Possible First-Round Pick by Evaluator
Three-Star 2022 Wide Receiver Commits to UC
Data Unveiled Comparing UC Athletic Finances With Current Big 12 Members
Zeiqui Lawton Entering Transfer Portal
Bearcats Men's Basketball Adds Third Piece to 2022 Recruiting Class
UC Football Lands Commitment From Elite 11 Quarterback
Wes Miller and UC Sign Two Recruits From 2022 Class
UC Football Lands Four-Star Linebacker Trevor Carter
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!
Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats
Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats
Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk
Comments / 0