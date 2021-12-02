ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Highlights From UC's 59-58 Triumph Over Miami

By Russ Heltman
 2 days ago

Abdul Ado recorded Cincinnati's first double-double of the 2021-22 season.

CINCINNATI — There weren't many offensive highlights in UC's 59-58 victory over the Miami RedHawks, but Cincinnati's social media team mined some of the best moments from the win.

Abdul Ado led the way for UC with a career-high 14 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks, and two steals. Miami had no veteran size to foil him, and it crushed their chances as the game went along. Ado got plenty of easy looks to fall, while Miami had to work hard for nearly every bucket.

Jeremiah Davenport came on strong in the final minutes as well. He finished with 14 points, and seven rebounds, including a massive board in the final moments over two other Miami players. Seemingly every game a new Bearcat leads the pack, and it's worked well enough to capture six wins through eight games.

Cincinnati battles the Bryant Bulldogs on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET in front of the home crowd at Fifth Third Arena.

