Identifying palladium culprits in amine catalysis

Replying to B. Holder et al. Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-26437-y (2021) The Matters Arising article from Holder et al. argues that the finding of carbon particles reaching the fetal side of the human placenta is based on anatomical misinterpretation and that we identified its presence mainly in the trophoblast layer of the placental villous tissue. Instead, Holder et al. presume the location of carbon particles being in the placental villous tissue, more specifically, the trophoblast layer. Their concerns are primarily based on the use of the term "fetal side of the placenta", which can be defined as (i) the sample collection site of the fetal biopsy, namely at the placental side facing the fetus or (ii) the anatomical site that is in direct contact with the fetal circulation (i.e., fetal capillaries). Whereas we used the terms "fetal and maternal side" of the placenta to define our biopsies as done in several previous studies1,2,3,4,5, we agree that there is no unambiguous boundary between the fetal and maternal side of the placenta being separated by the intervillous space and that more conventional terms (e.g., the basal and chorionic plate, respectively) should be used for future reference to avoid possible confusion. Although full macro- and microscopic analysis of the placental structure and particle localization was outside the scope of our paper, which aimed to look for the presence of carbonaceous particles from ambient exposure in the placenta per se, we have further evidence for the presence of carbon particles in fetal microvessels (vide infra). Hence, our claim that carbon particles reach the fetal side of the human placenta is valid irrespective of the used definition for the term "fetal side of the placenta".

