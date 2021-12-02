ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Identifying palladium culprits in amine catalysis

By MickaÃ«l Avanthay
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Arising from L. Xu et al. Nature Catalysis https://doi.org/10.1038/s41929-020-00564-z (2021).

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Fluorometric study on the amine-catalysed Suzuki"“Miyaura coupling

Arising from L. Xu et al. Nature Catalysis https://doi.org/10.1038/s41929-020-00564-z (2021).
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Revisiting the amine-catalysed cross-coupling

Arising from L. Xu et al. Nature Catalysis https://doi.org/10.1038/s41929-020-00564-z (2021).
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Mapping enzyme catalysis with metabolic sensing

Enzymes maintain a range of protein sequences and diverse structural forms with activities that far exceed the best chemical catalysts. However, research on engineering them with new and improved features are limited due to technical inadequacies. In a new report now published in Nature Communications, Linfeng Xu and a research team in bioengineering, chemistry, and molecular biology at the University of California, the University of Michigan, and the University of Texas, in the U.S., described a scalable approach to characterize enzyme activity using the metabolism of the host cell as a biosensor to understand product formation. The team then measured the metabolic pathways of different products via mass spectrometry and the results provided them a general path to sense product formation and discover unexpected results and map the effects of mutagenesis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

SET activation of nitroarenes by 2-azaallyl anions as a straightforward access to 2,5-dihydro-1,2,4-oxadiazoles

The use of nitroarenes as amino sources in synthesis is challenging. Herein is reported an unusual, straightforward, and transition metal-free method for the net [3 + 2]-cycloaddition reaction of 2-azaallyl anions with nitroarenes. The products of this reaction are diverse 2,5-dihydro-1,2,4-oxadiazoles (>40 examples, up to 95% yield). This method does not require an external reductant to reduce nitroarenes, nor does it employ nitrosoarenes, which are often used in N"“O cycloadditions. Instead, it is proposed that the 2-azaallyl anions, which behave as super electron donors (SEDs), deliver an electron to the nitroarene to generate a nitroarene radical anion. A downstream 2-azaallyl radical coupling with a newly formed nitrosoarene is followed by ring closure to afford the observed products. This proposed reaction pathway is supported by computational studies and experimental evidence. Overall, this method uses readily available materials, is green, and exhibits a broad scope.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Insights into the changes in the proteome of Alzheimer disease elucidated by a meta-analysis

Mass spectrometry (MS)-based proteomics is a powerful tool to explore pathogenic changes of a disease in an unbiased manner and has been used extensively in Alzheimer disease (AD) research. Here, by performing a meta-analysis of high-quality proteomic studies, we address which pathological changes are observed consistently and therefore most likely are of great importance for AD pathogenesis. We retrieved datasets, comprising a total of 21,588 distinct proteins identified across 857 postmortem human samples, from ten studies using labeled or label-free MS approaches. Our meta-analysis findings showed significant alterations of 757 and 1,195 proteins in AD in the labeled and label-free datasets, respectively. Only 33 proteins, some of which were associated with synaptic signaling, had the same directional change across the individual studies. However, despite alterations in individual proteins being different between the labeled andÂ the label-free datasets, several pathways related to synaptic signaling, oxidative phosphorylation, immune response and extracellular matrix were commonly dysregulated in AD. These pathways represent robust changes in the human AD brain and warrant further investigation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Hydroxylamine-mediated C"“C amination via an aza-hock rearrangement

Despite the widespread use of anilines, synthetic challenges to these targets still exist. Selectivity is often an issue, when using the traditional nitration-reduction sequence or more modern approaches, including arene C"“H aminations catalyzed by transition metals, photosensitizers, or electrodes. Accordingly, there is still a need for general methods to rapidly, directly access specific isomers of substituted anilines. Here, we report a simple route towards the synthesis of such motifs starting from benzyl alcohols, which are converted to anilines by the use of arylsulfonyl hydroxylamines, via an aza-Hock rearrangement. Good to excellent yields are observed. The method is applicable to various benzyl alcohol surrogates (such as ethers, esters, and halides) as well as simple alkylarenes. Functionalizations of pharmaceutically relevant structures are feasible under the reaction conditions. Over ten amination reagents can be used, which facilitates the rapid assembly of a vast set of compounds.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Revealing nano-scale lattice distortions in implanted material with 3D Bragg ptychography

Small ion-irradiation-induced defects can dramatically alter material properties and speed up degradation. Unfortunately, most of the defects irradiation creates are below the visibility limit of state-of-the-art microscopy. As such, our understanding of their impact is largely based on simulations with major unknowns. Here we present an x-ray crystalline microscopy approach, able to image with high sensitivity, nano-scale 3D resolution and extended field of view, the lattice strains and tilts in crystalline materials. Using this enhanced Bragg ptychography tool, we study the damage helium-ion-irradiation produces in tungsten, revealing a series of crystalline details in the 3D sample. Our results lead to the conclusions that few-atom-large 'invisible' defects are likely isotropic in orientation and homogeneously distributed. A partially defect-denuded region is observed close to a grain boundary. These findings open up exciting perspectives for the modelling of irradiation damage and the detailed analysis of crystalline properties in complex materials.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Sanofi-Cell Research outstanding paper award of 2020

This is an exciting moment for us to announce the winners of the 2020 Sanofi-Cell Research Outstanding Review Article Award: Dr Eran Elinav,1 for his review paper entitled "Interaction between microbiota and immunity in health and disease"; and the Sanofi-Cell Research Outstanding Research Article Award: Drs Lu Lu, Shibo Jiang, Yun Zhu,2 for their research paper entitled "Inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 (previously 2019-nCoV) infection by a highly potent pan-coronavirus fusion inhibitor targeting its spike protein that harbors a high capacity to mediate membrane fusion"; Drs Hongkui Deng and Tuoping Luo,3 for their research paper entitled "Elimination of senescent cells by Î²-galactosidase-targeted prodrug attenuates inflammation and restores physical function in aged mice". The award consists of a prize of Â¥25,000 for the Outstanding Review Article Award and Â¥40,000 for the Outstanding Research Article Award sponsored by Sanofi.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Possible pair-graphene structures govern the thermodynamic properties of arbitrarily stacked few-layer graphene

The thermodynamic properties of few-layer graphene arbitrarily stacked on LiNbO3 crystal were characterized by measuring the parameters of a surface acoustic wave as it passed through the graphene/LiNbO3 interface. The parameters considered included the propagation velocity, frequency, and attenuation. Mono-, bi-, tri-, tetra-, and penta-layer graphene samples were prepared by transferring individual graphene layers onto LiNbO3 crystal surfaces at room temperature. Intra-layer lattice deformation was observed in all five samples. Further inter-layer lattice deformation was confirmed in samples with odd numbers of layers. The inter-layer lattice deformation caused stick"“slip friction at the graphene/LiNbO3 interface near the temperature at which the layers were stacked. The thermal expansion coefficient of the deformed few-layer graphene transitioned from positive to negative as the number of layers increased. To explain the experimental results, we proposed a few-layer graphene even"“odd layer number stacking order effect. A stable pair-graphene structure formed preferentially in the few-layer graphene. In even-layer graphene, the pair-graphene structure formed directly on the LiNbO3 substrate. Contrasting phenomena were noted with odd-layer graphene. Single-layer graphene was bound to the substrate after the stable pair-graphene structure was formed. The pair-graphene structure affected the stacking order and inter-layer lattice deformation of few-layer graphene substantially.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

A crystalline radical cation derived from Thiele's hydrocarbon with redox range beyond 1"‰V

Thiele's hydrocarbon occupies a central role as an open-shell platform for new organic materials, however little is known about its redox behaviour. While recent synthetic approaches involving symmetrical carbene substitution of the CPh2 termini yield isolable neutral/dicationic analogues, the intervening radical cations are much more difficult to isolate, due to narrow compatible redox ranges (typically < 0.25"‰V). Here we show that a hybrid BN/carbene approach allows access to an unsymmetrical analogue of Thiele's hydrocarbon 1, and that this strategy confers markedly enhanced stability on the radical cation. 1"¢+ is stable across an exceptionally wide redox range (>Â 1"‰V), permitting its isolation in crystalline form. Further single-electron oxidation affords borenium dication 12+, thereby establishing an organoboron redox system fully characterized in all three redox states. We perceive that this strategy can be extended to other transient organic radicals to widen their redox stability window and facilitate their isolation.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Denaturation of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein under non-thermal microwave radiation

SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is still a widespread threat to society. The spike protein of this virus facilitates viral entry into the host cell. Here, the denaturation of the S1 subunit of this spike protein by 2.45Â GHz electromagnetic radiation was studied quantitatively. The study only pertains to the pure electromagnetic effects by eliminating the bulk heating effect of the microwave radiation in an innovative setup that is capable of controlling the temperature of the sample at any desired intensity of the electromagnetic field. This study was performed at the internal human body temperature, 37Â Â°C, for a relatively short amount of time under a high-power electromagnetic field. The results showed that irradiating the protein with a 700Â W, 2.45Â GHz electromagnetic field for 2Â min can denature the protein to around 95%. In comparison, this is comparable to thermal denaturation at 75Â Â°C for 40Â min. Electromagnetic denaturation of the proteins of the virus may open doors to potential therapeutic or sanitation applications.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Evidence of unidirectional gene flow in a fragmented population of Salmo trutta L.

Selection, genetic drift, and gene flow affect genetic variation within populations and genetic differences among populations. Both drift and selection tend to decrease variation within populations and increase differences among populations, whereas gene flow increases variation within populations but leads to populations being related. In brown trout (Salmo trutta L.), the most important factor in population fragmentation is disrupted river-segment connectivity. The main goal of the study was to use genetic analysis to estimate the level of gene flow among resident and migratory brown trout in potential hybridization areas located downstream of impassable barriers in one river basin in the southern Baltic Sea region. First, spawning redds were counted in the upper river basin downstream of impassable barriers. Next, samples were collected from juveniles in spawning areas located downstream of barriers and from adults downstream and upstream of barriers. Subsequently, genetic analysis was performed using a panel of 13 microsatellite loci and the Salmo trutta 5Â K SNP microarray. The genetic differentiation estimated between the resident form sampled upstream of the barriers and the anadromous specimens downstream of the barriers was high and significant. Analysis revealed that gene flow occurred between the two forms in the hybridization zone investigated and that isolated resident specimens shared spawning grounds with sea trout downstream of the barriers. The brown trout population from the river system investigated was slightly, internally diversified in the area accessible to migration. Simultaneously, the isolated part of the population was very different from that in the rest of the basin. The spawning areas of the anadromous form located downstream of the barriers were in a hybridization zone and gene flow was confirmed to be unidirectional. Although they constituted a small percentage, the genotypes typical upstream of the barriers were admixed downstream of them. The lack of genotypes noted upstream of the barriers among adult anadromous individuals might indicate that migrants of upstream origin and hybrids preferred residency.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Water sources aggregate parasites with increasing effects in more arid conditions

Shifts in landscape heterogeneity and climate can influence animal movement in ways that profoundly alter disease transmission. Water sources that are foci of animal activity have great potential to promote disease transmission, but it is unknown how this varies across a range of hosts and climatic contexts. For fecal-oral parasites, water resources can aggregate many different hosts in small areas, concentrate infectious material, and function as disease hotspots. This may be exacerbated where water is scarce and for species requiring frequent water access. Working in an East African savanna, we show via experimental and observational methods that water sources increase the density of wild and domestic herbivore feces and thus, the concentration of fecal-oral parasites in the environment, by up to two orders of magnitude. We show that this effect is amplified in drier areas and drier periods, creating dynamic and heterogeneous disease landscapes across space and time. We also show that herbivore grazing behaviors that expose them to fecal-oral parasites often increase at water sources relative to background sites, increasing potential parasite transmission at these hotspots. Critically, this effect varies by herbivore species, with strongest effects for two animals of concern for conservation and development: elephants and cattle.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Berberine alleviates liver fibrosis through inducing ferrous redox to activate ROS-mediated hepatic stellate cells ferroptosis

Berberine (BBR) has been explored as a potential anti-liver fibrosis agent, but the underlying mechanisms are unknown. In the current study, we aimed to investigate the molecular mechanisms underlying the effect of BBR against liver fibrogenesis in thioacetamide (TAA) and carbon tetrachloride (CCl4) induced mouse liver fibrosis. In addition to i.p. injection with TAA or CCl4, mice in the treatment group received BBR intragastrically. Concurrently, combined with TAA and BBR treatment, mice in the inhibitor group were injected i.p. with ferrostatin-1 (Fer-1). Hepatic stellate cells (HSCs) were also used in the study. Our results showed that BBR obviously alleviated mouse liver fibrosis and restored mouse liver function; however, the pharmacological effects of BBR against liver fibrosis were significantly diminished by Fer-1 treatment. Mechanically, BBR impaired the autophagy"“lysosome pathway (ALP) and increased cell reactive oxygen species (ROS) production in HSCs. ROS accelerated the breakdown of the iron-storage protein ferritin and sped up iron release from ferritin, which resulted in redox-active iron accumulation in HSCs. Lipid peroxidation and glutathione (GSH) depletion triggered by the Fenton reaction promoted ferroptosis and attenuated liver fibrosis. Furthermore, impaired autophagy enhanced BBR-mediated ferritin proteolysis to increase cellular ferrous overload via the ubiquitin"“proteasome pathway (UPS) in HSCs and triggered HSC ferroptosis. Collectively, BBR alleviated liver fibrosis by inducing ferrous redox to activate ROS-mediated HSC ferroptosis. Our findings may be exploited clinically to provide a potential novel therapeutic strategy for liver fibrosis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Reply to 'Fetal side' of the placenta: Anatomical mis-annotation of carbon particle 'transfer' across the human placenta

Replying to B. Holder et al. Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-26437-y (2021) The Matters Arising article from Holder et al. argues that the finding of carbon particles reaching the fetal side of the human placenta is based on anatomical misinterpretation and that we identified its presence mainly in the trophoblast layer of the placental villous tissue. Instead, Holder et al. presume the location of carbon particles being in the placental villous tissue, more specifically, the trophoblast layer. Their concerns are primarily based on the use of the term "fetal side of the placenta", which can be defined as (i) the sample collection site of the fetal biopsy, namely at the placental side facing the fetus or (ii) the anatomical site that is in direct contact with the fetal circulation (i.e., fetal capillaries). Whereas we used the terms "fetal and maternal side" of the placenta to define our biopsies as done in several previous studies1,2,3,4,5, we agree that there is no unambiguous boundary between the fetal and maternal side of the placenta being separated by the intervillous space and that more conventional terms (e.g., the basal and chorionic plate, respectively) should be used for future reference to avoid possible confusion. Although full macro- and microscopic analysis of the placental structure and particle localization was outside the scope of our paper, which aimed to look for the presence of carbonaceous particles from ambient exposure in the placenta per se, we have further evidence for the presence of carbon particles in fetal microvessels (vide infra). Hence, our claim that carbon particles reach the fetal side of the human placenta is valid irrespective of the used definition for the term "fetal side of the placenta".
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Virucidal efficacy of guanidine-free inactivants and rapid test buffers against SARS-CoV-2

A pathogen inactivation step during collection or processing of clinical samples has the potential to reduce infectious risks associated with diagnostic procedures. It is essential that these inactivation methods are demonstrated to be effective, particularly for non-traditional inactivation reagents or for commercial products where the chemical composition is undisclosed. This study assessed inactivation effectiveness of twenty-four next-generation (guanidine-free) nucleic acid extraction lysis buffers and twelve rapid antigen test buffers against SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of COVID-19. These data have significant safety implications for SARS-CoV-2 diagnostic testing and support the design and evidence-based risk assessment of these procedures.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Investigating genetically mimicked effects of statins via HMGCR inhibition on immune-related diseases in men and women using Mendelian randomization

Statins have been suggested as a potential treatment for immune-related diseases. Conversely, statins might trigger auto-immune conditions. To clarify the role of statins in allergic diseases and auto-immune diseases, we conducted a Mendelian randomization (MR) study. Using established genetic instruments to mimic statins via 3-hydroxy-3-methylglutaryl-coenzyme A reductase (HMGCR) inhibition, we assessed the effects of statins on asthma, eczema, allergic rhinitis, rheumatoid arthritis (RA), psoriasis, type 1 diabetes, systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), multiple sclerosis (MS), Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis in the largest available genome wide association studies (GWAS). Genetically mimicked effects of statins via HMGCR inhibition were not associated with any immune-related diseases in either study after correcting for multiple testing; however, they were positively associated with the risk of asthma in East Asians (odds ratio (OR) 2.05 per standard deviation (SD) decrease in low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), 95% confidence interval (CI) 1.20 to 3.52, p value 0.009). These associations did not differ by sex and were robust to sensitivity analysis. These findings suggested that genetically mimicked effects of statins via HMGCR inhibition have little effect on allergic diseases or auto-immune diseases. However, we cannot exclude the possibility that genetically mimicked effects of statins via HMGCR inhibition might increase the risk of asthma in East Asians.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Inhibition of TXNDC5 attenuates lipopolysaccharide-induced septic shock by altering inflammatory responses

Sepsis and its severe form, septic shock, represent the leading cause of death among hospitalized patients. Thioredoxin is a ubiquitous protein essential for cellular redox balance and its aberrant expression is associated with a wide spectrum of inflammation-related pathological conditions. The current study aimed to compare the expression of thioredoxin domain containing 5 (TXNDC5) in septic patients with or without septic shock and to explore the potential regulatory effects of TXNDC5 in sepsis. We analyzed the RNA expression data downloaded from the Gene Expression Omnibus database and measured the plasma level of TXNDC5 in septic patients. The results showed that TXNDC5 was upregulated in patients with septic shock compared to septic patients without shock or healthy controls. We further treated wild-type mice and cultured macrophages with lipopolysaccharide (LPS) and found that TXNDC5 was highly expressed in mice with LPS-induced sepsis and macrophages subjected to LPS stimulation compared to corresponding controls. Then a mouse strain with targeted depletion of Txndc5 was generated. Txndc5 depletion reduced inflammatory cytokine production and affected the recruitment of macrophages and neutrophils into the blood and peritoneum of mice challenged with LPS. Further analysis revealed that TXNDC5 inhibition alleviated LPS-induced sepsis by inhibiting the NF-ÎºB signaling pathway. In summary, these findings suggested that the inhibition of TXNDC5 may be a potential approach to treat sepsis and related syndromes.
HEALTH

