Are AMC's "Apes" As Smart As Real Ones?

By Gregory Bergman - CapitalWatch.com
 4 days ago
Now, before you go Ape S@!t, I am not saying that apes are better at picking stocks than investors in AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC). To my knowledge, there has been no celebrated chimpanzee equity analyst. However, it is true that we are learning more and more about the intelligence of the...

MemeStockMaven

AMC Stock: Insider Selling Did Not Shake Apes’ Confidence

AMC stock (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Class A Report has been trading higher in November, having risen 6% since the end of October. Despite seeing popularity drop on the main Reddit forums in the past weeks, shares of the movie theater operator have amassed gains of over 190% in the past six months and nearly 2,000% year-to-date.
The Motley Fool

There's No Sugarcoating It: AMC Entertainment Is Still a Mess

AMC's enthusiastic retail movement is counting on a short squeeze and a continued rebound from the company's pandemic lows. Recently announced growth initiatives by AMC aren't going to move the needle. The company's massive debt load, its declining bargaining power, and its precarious cash situation, all need to be addressed.
MOVIES
Seekingalpha.com

AMC: Grasping At Straws To Validate Its Market Cap And Keep 'Ape Nation' Interested

It looks like AMC's share price wasn't consolidating in the $55-$60 range as shares have decreased by -37.6% since Matt Kohrs and Trey Collins appeared on Fast Money. By now, most people in the investment world are familiar with the meme stock craze and AMC Entertainment's (AMC) story. Many investors have generated tremendous gains by investing in AMC, while some are in the red due to bad timing. We're going into December, and it's almost two years since the economy shut down. AMC, like other businesses, witnessed their clients disappear overnight, and to date, their volumes haven't returned. The AMC army has stood strong, and CNBC even made a documentary about the investment phenomenon called "How The Apes Cracked Wall Street." In addition to the documentary AMC investors, Matt Kohrs and Trey Collins have appeared on Fast Money to discuss AMC. Regardless if people are looking at this as an investment or a trade, it doesn't change the fact that AMC isn't out of the woods and their CEO is grasping at straws.
STOCKS
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s ‘Voir’: TV Review

One of Netflix’s most popular shows that I would never consider reviewing — because what would possibly be the point? — is The Movies That Made Us. As befits its status as a spin-off from The Toys That Made Us, The Movies That Made Us is fueled by populist nostalgia instead of cinematic rigor, intended to make you happy about things you (and everybody else) already loved rather than force any examination or introspection about the medium. Occupying the vast middle ground between The Movies That Made Us and an ultra-meticulous or ultra-intellectual cinematic essay like Thom Andersen’s Los Angeles Plays...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Aron
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Classic Western To Stream Right Now

The movie era of classic Westerns probably began with John Wayne’s breakout role in “Stagecoach” (1939). Wayne made it with director John Ford, who would team with Wayne for several other movies. Ford eventually won four Oscars for Best Director. Wayne went on to become the greatest Western star of all time. The classic Western […]
MOVIES
Collider

‘Send Help’ Series From ‘Insecure’s Jean Elia and Mike Gauyo Coming to AMC's Allblk

AMC Networks' Allblk streamer for Black content has greenlit the upcoming series Send Help, created by Jean Elie and Mike Gauyo. Elie and Gauyo previously worked together on HBO's Insecure, where Elie played Ahmal Dee and Gauyo was a writer and story editor for the show's fifth season. The series is described as a coming-of-age dark comedy, in which Elie will play Fritz, a first-generation Haitian American trying to make it in Hollywood. At the same time, Fritz will also be dealing with a recent family tragedy.
TV SERIES
MarketRealist

What's the Value of the Spider-Man NFT From AMC and Sony Pictures?

In an effort to help drive sales upward, AMC Theatres and Sony Pictures partnered to give AMC retail investors and rewards members an incentive that's unlike anything they’ve ever received. Those who are part of AMC Investor Connect or are members of the AMC Stubs Premiere & A-List who pre-order tickets for the Dec. 16 premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home get a chance to win a Spider-Man NFT.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apes#Research Institute#Amc Entertainment#Nflx
Benzinga

AMC Giving Away Free NFTs: Here's How You Can Get One

The largest movie theater company in the world is diving further into the world of non-fungible tokens after the strong demand for its first offering. Here’s the details and how you can get one. What Happened: Movie theater company AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) announced Monday morning that it will offer...
BUSINESS
decrypt.co

Regal Apes AMC: Now Accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin for Movie Tickets

Movie theater chain Regal is now accepting cryptocurrency payments via the Flexa platform. Rival chain AMC recently enabled crypto payments and is exploring launching its own crypto token. Movie theater chain AMC recently added cryptocurrency payments on the back of its meme stock saga success from earlier this year, and...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Spider-Man May Be Turning 60, but AMC’s NFT Promo Proves He’s up to New Tricks

Although Spider-Man and Peter Parker’s humble comic book origins date back to 1962, the new and improved superhero has unabashedly gone 21st century. With the upcoming release of the eighth film in the franchise set to hit the big screen on Dec. 16, filmmakers and theater operators are doing everything in their mortal power to ensure that the latest iteration of this 20-year string of films is a success, and that the character still connects with contemporary audiences.
MOVIES
