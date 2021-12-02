Are AMC's "Apes" As Smart As Real Ones?

It looks like AMC's share price wasn't consolidating in the $55-$60 range as shares have decreased by -37.6% since Matt Kohrs and Trey Collins appeared on Fast Money. By now, most people in the investment world are familiar with the meme stock craze and AMC Entertainment's (AMC) story. Many investors have generated tremendous gains by investing in AMC, while some are in the red due to bad timing. We're going into December, and it's almost two years since the economy shut down. AMC, like other businesses, witnessed their clients disappear overnight, and to date, their volumes haven't returned. The AMC army has stood strong, and CNBC even made a documentary about the investment phenomenon called "How The Apes Cracked Wall Street." In addition to the documentary AMC investors, Matt Kohrs and Trey Collins have appeared on Fast Money to discuss AMC. Regardless if people are looking at this as an investment or a trade, it doesn't change the fact that AMC isn't out of the woods and their CEO is grasping at straws.

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO