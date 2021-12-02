ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

3 Stocks to Buy on Dips for 2022 and Beyond

By Nicolas Chahine
InvestorPlace
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore we get to today’s write-up, we must first acknowledge what happened on Wednesday, Dec. 1. The price action on Wall Street was shocking, but not from the size of the drop that happened. What was very surprising was the speed buyers turned into sellers. Going into the close, stocks that...

investorplace.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

5 Bold Predictions for the Stock Market in 2022

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. It's hard to believe, but 2022 is already less than...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Real Estate#Federal Reserve Chair#Omicron News#Covid#Nflx
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks I'd Avoid in 2022

OrganiGram's sales were impressive in its most recent quarter, but its margins weren't. Peloton has slashed the price of its flagship bike, but that may not be enough to generate strong growth numbers next year. Both stocks have been crashing in recent months, and I'm not optimistic that the future...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Netflix
Woonsocket Call

4 Top Semiconductor Stocks To Watch In December 2021

Do You Have These Semiconductor Stocks On Your Radar?. Semiconductor stocks are among the hottest stocks in the stock market this year. This should not come as a surprise as demand for semiconductor chips is also at an all-time high. According to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), semiconductor shipments reached an all-time high in the third quarter of 2021. During the quarter, worldwide sales of semiconductors totaled $144.8 billion, an increase of 27.6% from the same quarter last year. Well, with the ongoing high demand for chips, the industry is putting extraordinary efforts to ramp up production. After all, most would agree that semiconductors are the nerve center of the world’s economy, national security, and critical infrastructure.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

4 Cryptos to Buy at an Early Growth Stage

Just like equities, investors can have a diversified portfolio within the cryptocurrency space. There are some established cryptos to buy that provide stability in terms of returns. On the other hand, there are altcoins that can be considered high-beta investments. It’s not uncommon for venture capitalists to get 100 times...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Down Big After Earnings, Is Disney Stock a Buy?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. After reporting disappointing growth in its streaming business, Disney (...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Gold Weekly Forecast: Sellers eye $1,750 as Fed stays on tightening path

Gold registered heavy losses for the third straight week. Fed looks to accelerate taper despite dismal NFP data, Omicron worries. Next target on the downside for gold aligns at $1,750. Gold started the week under modest bearish pressure and closed in negative territory on Monday and Tuesday. Following an uninspiring...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Stock Market Trends for 2022

This year has proven to be a profitable year to be invested in the stock market. All three major indexes – the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq – all set records in 2021. But let's put things in perspective. As the economy is returning to...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy