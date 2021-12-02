3 Stocks to Buy on Dips for 2022 and Beyond

Do You Have These Semiconductor Stocks On Your Radar?. Semiconductor stocks are among the hottest stocks in the stock market this year. This should not come as a surprise as demand for semiconductor chips is also at an all-time high. According to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), semiconductor shipments reached an all-time high in the third quarter of 2021. During the quarter, worldwide sales of semiconductors totaled $144.8 billion, an increase of 27.6% from the same quarter last year. Well, with the ongoing high demand for chips, the industry is putting extraordinary efforts to ramp up production. After all, most would agree that semiconductors are the nerve center of the world’s economy, national security, and critical infrastructure.

STOCKS ・ 13 HOURS AGO