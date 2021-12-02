This week at USG

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This week, USG Secretary Cheyanne Scott reported on the winter break bus; “our first bus is a go,” Scott stated. The winter break bus is currently full, with 15 people on the waiting list. If enough additional people sign up, there is a possibility for a second. Kaitlyn Black, Third Year...

Daily Princetonian

Jasman Singh ’23, Mayu Takeuchi ’23 participate in USG Presidential Debate

On Dec. 3, the Undergraduate Student Government (USG) conducted a virtual debate between its two candidates for 2022 USG president: Jasman Singh ’23 and Mayu Takeuchi ’23. Singh, a junior returning from a gap year, concentrates in the School of Public and International Affairs and was a USG senator for the Class of 2022. Takeuchi is a junior concentrating in the School of Public and International Affairs and currently serving as the USG Sustainability Chair.
PRINCETON, NJ
Daily Princetonian

Student apathy towards USG has real consequences

The following is a guest contribution and reflects the author’s views alone. For information on how to submit an article to the Opinion Section, click here. Hi, my name is Stephen Daniels, and I am currently a U-Councilor. You likely do not know what that means, underscoring the public relations problem of our Undergraduate Student Government’s (USG) Senate. Few students outside of USG can explain what the different groups that make up the body actually do.
COLLEGES
Daily Princetonian

USG discusses grading and mental health referenda, 2020 voting data, and ‘Prince’ investigation into the Honor Code

The Undergraduate Student Government (USG) Senate’s meeting on Sunday, Nov. 21 included two language reviews of referenda to be voted on in the upcoming winter elections, a presentation from Vote100, and a discussion of The Daily Princetonian’s recent coverage of student experiences related to the Honor Code. Academics Chair Austin...
PRINCETON, NJ
bgfalconmedia.com

USG hopes to pass COVID-19 and wage bills before end of semester

BGSU’s Undergraduate Student Government introduced two resolutions at Monday’s general assembly they are trying to pass by their last meeting of the 2021 fall semester on Nov. 29. S.R. 07 seeks to institute multiple policies from BGSU’s semester-and-a-half of virtual learning that one of the bill’s authors, Hani Baltagi, said...
COLLEGES
Michigan State
kentwired.com

Former USG president Moore wins Kent school board seat

2021 Kent State graduate and former United Student Government president Tiera Moore is already making her mark in the city of Kent. Following elections on Nov. 2, Moore was named the newest member of the Kent city school board. On Oct. 26, Moore announced via Twitter that she would be...
KENT, OH
Kaitlyn
Axios Denver

New Denver school board president calls district a "racist system"

The newly elected school board president backed by the teachers union declared "a new era for Denver Public Schools" at the board meeting Tuesday.What's new: Xóchitl "Sochi" Gaytán, a parent from southwest Denver, took the helm as board president in a secret-ballot vote, our education reporting partners at Chalkbeat write. She immediately vowed to improve education for students of color, which are a majority of the district.What she's saying: "We have work to do," she said. "We know that the employees and the staff of all of Denver Public Schools are working within a racist system."The intrigue: Tay Anderson, the embattled board member who was censured by the previous board for his conduct, was selected as the board's vice president.The decision was a vote of confidence for Anderson as he defeated former board president Carrie Olson.The big picture: The entire school board is now backed by the teachers union, a flip from the previous makeup that featured members who supported education overhaul initiatives, such as broader school choice.Go deeper with our partners at Chalkbeat
DENVER, CO
tulanehullabaloo.com

Letter to the Editor | USG wants to hear from you

In case you clicked on this article without knowing exactly who I am, allow me to introduce myself. My name is Reagan McKinney, I am a senior from Virginia Beach, Virginia but my family recently moved to “fake Dallas.”. Last year, I served as the executive vice president of the...
SENATE

