Ex-F1 racer recovers helmet that was stolen 23 years ago

Jean Todt, the current FIA president also started his career as a rally co-driver so what is it about the person who reads the maps that qualifies them for the ‘hot seat’?. “As a co-driver, I always say that being driven on the stage isn't necessarily the most enjoyable bit. It's fun, but what I really enjoy is the multitasking,” says Reid. “The pace note reading, the preparation, managing a whole load of different scenarios at one time; your weather crews, tire choices, service time, the amount of fuel that's in the car, managing the pace of the driver. That sets somebody in good stead for a lot of different opportunities post competing. There's a big attention to detail, being able to manage lots of different things at once, all generally with different priorities and deadlines. And I think also working knowledge of regulations, and probably in that former life, how to get around them!”

MOTORSPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO