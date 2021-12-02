ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-F1 racer recovers helmet that was stolen 23 years ago

By Federico Faturos
motor1.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArgentinian ex-F1 driver Norberto Fontana has recovered a crash helmet that he used at Sauber, which was stolen from his family’s home in 1998. Fontana, who took part in four F1 grands prix in 1997 with the Sauber squad, received the helmet over the weekend after a fellow racer happened to...

uk.motor1.com

